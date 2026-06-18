Pink cloud in the garden is beautiful

Supertunia Mini Vista Pink Cloud petunia is having its debut year or thanks to Susan Middleton Turner in south Georgia’s zone 9 Miller County it’s breakout year.

Susan’s house looks quite like a movie set, and you would have to think that Supertunia Mini Vista petunias play a prominent role.

Last year it was the award-winning Supertunia Mini Vista Indigo that dazzled with incredible color. The petunias were planted in banister baskets across the front of the house. I featured her photos in an article I wrote about Mini Vista petunias.

Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.