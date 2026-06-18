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Pink cloud in the garden is beautiful

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12 minutes ago

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Supertunia Mini Vista Pink Cloud petunia is having its debut year or thanks to Susan Middleton Turner in south Georgia’s zone 9 Miller County it’s breakout year.
Susan’s house looks quite like a movie set, and you would have to think that Supertunia Mini Vista petunias play a prominent role.
Last year it was the award-winning Supertunia Mini Vista Indigo that dazzled with incredible color. The petunias were planted in banister baskets across the front of the house. I featured her photos in an article I wrote about Mini Vista petunias.

Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.

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Published

2 weeks ago

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06/05/2026

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The boil order for the 400 block of Decatur Street due to a line break and repair mid-week has been lifted.

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COUNTY LIFE

Murder mystery dinner theater this weekend

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3 weeks ago

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05/28/2026

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Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Coming this weekend is “Ruin at the Renaissance Banquet” the annual Murder Mystery Dinner Theater fundraiser brought to you by the MOCO Creative Arts Alliance (formally Bowie Alliance for Education and the Arts) is coming this weekend for two shows.
Join an evening for laughs, dramatic insults, and flare as we enjoy a feast for the senses with a catered meal, challenges, and fun. Who will be the ultimate champion?
The performances are 6:30 p.m. on May 29 and May 30 and noon on May 30. The $25 ticket cost includes the meal and show.
All funds raised will be part of the youth scholarship program. Tickets can be purchased at mococreativearts.com/.

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Petunia ‘relative,’ Calibrachoa shines

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3 weeks ago

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05/28/2026

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There is a new flower showing up at garden centers that is pure magic, in fact its official name is Superbells Magic Double Grapefruit. If you aren’t familiar with the name, it is a calibrachoa, a petunia relative. Double gives reference to flowers that in this case look like miniature roses.
Magic is your key descriptor telling you that the flower changes colors. The flowers start off a pleasant lemon yellow and then age to a rose pink.
Of course, to get to rose pink you have various shades along the way. Another magical aspect to me, the guru of captivating combinations is that it seems no matter the color you choose it will go with Superbells Magic Double Grapefruit calibrachoa.

Read the full Garden Guy feature in the Thursday Bowie News.

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