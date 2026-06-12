Saint Jo City Council to meet June 17

Harry D. Carney spent the last five years of his life living in Bowie with his wife Lesley. (Courtesy photo)

More than 760 Vietnam veterans, including one from Bowie will be inducted into the Vietnam Memorial’s In Memory Program on June 20.

The VVMF believes all those who served in the Vietnam War should be honored and remembered for their service. The In Memory program enables families and friends of those who came home and later died the opportunity to have them forever memorialized. Many of these veteran later died from exposure to toxic agents they were exposed to in Vietnam.

Harry D. Carney, 79, Bowie, will be added to the In Memory honor roll during ceremonies on Father’s Day weekend. His wife, Lesley, said while the honor roll lists him from Oak Cliff, which is where he was born and raised, he spent the last five years of his life in Bowie.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

Top photo – Bowie Naval veteran Harry D. Carney was a dashing young Navy man serving on the USS Walke off the coast of Vietnam. (Courtesy photo)