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COUNTY LIFE

Saint Jo City Council to meet June 17

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Members of the Saint Jo City Council will meet in regular session beginning at 6 p.m. on June 17 in the Saint Jo Civic Center.
Items on the agenda include the following: Public comments, discuss and approve the proposed 2026-2027 budget of the Montague County Tax Appraisal District; call the 2026 municipal election; consider resolution to apply for grants for water infrastructure through Corlett, Probst, Boyd; review minutes and monthly financials and reports from committee and department heads.

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COUNTY LIFE

STEM club builds, launches rockets

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2 days ago

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06/11/2026

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Members of the Montague 4-H STEM Club shot off basic rockets as they were sent skyward on May 30. Each youngster had packed their own rocket, went through safety meetings and then set up their rocket for lift-off. Club Coordinators Tammie and Pete Rohde made sure all the safety protocols were followed by all the youngsters saw their rocket fly skyward before they ran to retrieve them to pack for a second go. See more photos in Thursday’s Bowie News. (News photo by Barbara Green)

Elliot Woodworth, Pete Rohde and August Woodworth repack the basic rockets for a second launch. The rocket program was initiated by Izzabella Rohde, the couple’s grandaughter and president of the STEM Club. She has attended space camp in Huntsville, AL and shared her interest in rocketry with her fellow STEM Club members. They will move on to more complex rockets where they cut and install fins, along with bigger engines to go highers and possibly carry a payload.
(News photo by Barbara Green)
Rockets await their launch.
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COUNTY LIFE

Bellevue Ex-Student’s annual reunion on June 13

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06/11/2026

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The Bellevue Ex-Student’s annual reunion will be on June 13 at the high school gym.
Events will begin at 9:30 a.m. with coffee and donuts after registration. Visitation will continued until the scheduled events of the day.
Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. by the FFA Alumni at a cost of $15, The reunion is the school gym which is currently receiving a make-over.
The Wall of Honor ceremonies will introduce and place this year’s new inductees on the wall. Other activities including door prizes, drawings and auction of several items including two baseball gloves and other memorabilia, adding to a fun-filled day.
Association members will conduct a short business meeting and recipients of the Ex-Student scholarships for 2026 will be recognized. Empty desks and class roll attendees also will be acknowledged.
All persons who have ever attended Bellevue high School and their families are invited to attend. All funds raised will go to the scholarship awarded in 2027 for Bellevue seniors.

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COUNTY LIFE

Bowie Naval veteran joining In Memory Wall in Washington, D.C.

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2 days ago

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06/11/2026

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Harry D. Carney spent the last five years of his life living in Bowie with his wife Lesley. (Courtesy photo)

More than 760 Vietnam veterans, including one from Bowie will be inducted into the Vietnam Memorial’s In Memory Program on June 20.
The VVMF believes all those who served in the Vietnam War should be honored and remembered for their service. The In Memory program enables families and friends of those who came home and later died the opportunity to have them forever memorialized. Many of these veteran later died from exposure to toxic agents they were exposed to in Vietnam.
Harry D. Carney, 79, Bowie, will be added to the In Memory honor roll during ceremonies on Father’s Day weekend. His wife, Lesley, said while the honor roll lists him from Oak Cliff, which is where he was born and raised, he spent the last five years of his life in Bowie.

Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.

Top photo – Bowie Naval veteran Harry D. Carney was a dashing young Navy man serving on the USS Walke off the coast of Vietnam. (Courtesy photo)

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