NEWS
Bowie City Council sees a tight draft budget proposal
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
It is going to be a tough budget season for the Bowie City Council as it works through a draft budget proposal that tries to figure out how to pay for major projects and maintain present operations for the 2026-27 fiscal year.
As per the city charter, City Manager Bert Cunningham presented the budget proposal to the council on July 14, emphasizing without the final certified property values, as well as the final health insurance rates, it truly is a draft. The city staff also await the final bid numbers for the Rock and Pillar drainage project hovering around $2 million with plans to fund it through the budget.
A budget workshop was scheduled for 6 p.m. on July 27 with a public hearing to follow on Aug. 11.
Cunningham said the certified figures may become available by the end of the week, but that is uncertain. Two months ago the city’s preliminary values were up $70,530,035 from the 2025 final values, however, usually the certified values fluctuate slightly from the preliminary numbers, which totaled $497,939,568.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Montague County on edge of heat advisory
NEWS
2026 county certified values up 3.5%
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The 2026 certified property values for Montague County were released to the 16 taxing entities for which it sets values and for Montague County the total numbers were up 3.591%.
With the arrival of these numbers, the taxing entities can begin serious work on creating their budgets and proposed tax rates. Last year the Montague County Tax Appraisal District had to create two sets of values pending the November homestead election so they were happy things were back to just one set.
Certified values are based on property sales made as of Jan. 1, 2026. Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson said the values held up well during the protest hearings, and while minerals went down some there were a lot of new properties added.
New taxable property totaled $87,505,775 for 1,208 properties. Haralson said people appear to be setting up manufactured homes on some of the two-acre tract subdivision and other subdivisions are seeing people start to build houses.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Nocona City Council amends golf cart/ATV requirements for safety concerns
Responding to complaints about the unsafe operation of golf carts and ATVs in Nocona, the city council approved amendments presented by the police chief at the July 14 meeting.
In recent months, residents and business owners in downtown have made complaints about these drivers speeding, almost running into people and many of them being underage drivers. Police Chief Kent Holcomb offered the council an amendment that can hopefully tackle some of the problems, as well as provide for enforcement.
The City of Nocona allows the operation of golf carts and utility vehicles on city streets, but this amendment now requires these vehicle have an annual registration that carries a $50 annual fee. Fees will be prorated for a partial year at $25 for six months or less. Prorated fees will not be given to anyone who has received a citation for violating the ordinance.
An applicant shall provide proof of ownership or lawful possession , of the vehicle, proof of current financial responsibility required by law, copy of the operator’s valid driver’s license and payment of the registration fee. A decal will be provided for the vehicle.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS3 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS4 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS4 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
100th Birthday4 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News