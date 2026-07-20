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Bowie ISD address transfer student controversy

Published

5 hours ago

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The Bowie Independent School District has issued the following open letter to community regarding negotiations with four other districts who pick up students inside this district and take them to their schools.

https://bowienewsonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/An-Open-Letter-to-the-Bowie-ISD-Community-2.pdf

Please click on the above link to read the full letter.

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NEWS

Boil order issued

Published

4 days ago

on

07/16/2026

By

Due to a water line repair a boil order is in effect. Boil water before use in the 500-700 block of W Pecan St. Stay tuned for updates. If you need bottled water, please call 940-872-1114.

Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/1z1Yo5v

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NEWS

Water is off during repairs

Published

4 days ago

on

07/16/2026

By

WATER ALERT – Message from the City of Bowie – Water is off in the 500-700 block of West Pecan until approximately 1:30 p.m. Repairs are in progress.

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NEWS

Commissioners approve election judges, briefly consider budget

Published

4 days ago

on

07/16/2026

By

As the days tick away to the November elections, Montague County commissioners gave approval to the slate of election judges, alternates and clerks for the 2026-27 election year.
The court approval the slate of officials on Monday, along with the purchase of a NeuraScanner for the longer ballot sheets. County Judge Kevin Benton, who spoke in the absence of Elections Administrator Ginger Wall who was out sick, said the scanner has been needed for a while and will be paid for through a line-item budget adjustment moving $6,650 from election judges to election supplies. The court also approved the list judges, alternate judges and clerks.

Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.

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