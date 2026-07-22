NEWS
Brazos Electric Coop hosting public meeting on line project
The staff of Brazos Electric Cooperative will host a public meeting to share information and receive feedback on a proposed 138kV transmission line project in Montague County.
This meeting will be from 4-6 p.m. on July 27 in the H.J. Justin Building, 100 Clay, Nocona.
For those unable to attend, online information will be available until Aug. 10 at brazoselectric-alcorn-cappscorner.com
This come-and-go public meeting will provide information and seek input on the rebuild and upgrade of a 14-mile transmission line. The propoosed 138kV double-circuit transmission line will connect the existing Alcorn Substation on Salmon Road with the existing Capps Corner Substation on Farm-to-Market Road 1956 and FM 677. The proposed right-of-way width for the new transmission line is 70 feet.
Attendees will be able to make comments, ask questions and share concerns with Brazos representatives and technical specialists from Oaklight Environmental Consulting.
Those with questions on the meeting may call 512-817-0733 or email brazoselectric-alcorn-bulcher@oaklight.com.
NEWS
Heat warning extends into Wednesday evening
The City of Bowie reports an EXTREME HEAT WARNING will be in effect from 8 p.m. tonight until 8 p.m. tomorrow night. Please be careful.
Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/RA3mBoC
NEWS
Pecan Street boil notice continues
BOIL WATER NOTICE for 500-700 W. Pecan St. remains active. Affected residents needing bottled water should call (940) 977-4941.
Hear Audio Alert:https://hrpow.us/odv2S3E
NEWS
Bowie ISD address transfer student controversy
The Bowie Independent School District has issued the following open letter to community regarding negotiations with four other districts who pick up students inside this district and take them to their schools.
https://bowienewsonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/An-Open-Letter-to-the-Bowie-ISD-Community-2.pdf
Please click on the above link to read the full letter.
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