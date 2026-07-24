NEWS
Heat advisory continues into Friday night
The heat advisory that has been in place all week continues until 8 p.m. Friday night.
The National Weather Service reports strong high pressure overhead will bring triple digit high temperatures along with heat index readings approaching 110 degrees for much of next week. To reduce risk of heat related illnesses when outdoors, schedule frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas, and stay hydrated.
Make sure to check on your older neighbors to make sure they are staying cool and hydrates, and make sure pets have shade and water.
A BOIL WATER NOTICE remains in effect for the 800 block of Lively Street. Affected residents should use bottled or boiled water for drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth. If you are impacted by this notice and need bottled water, please call the City’s Emergency Management Coordinator at (940) 977-4941
NEWS
Montague County on edge of heat advisory
NEWS
2026 county certified values up 3.5%
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
The 2026 certified property values for Montague County were released to the 16 taxing entities for which it sets values and for Montague County the total numbers were up 3.591%.
With the arrival of these numbers, the taxing entities can begin serious work on creating their budgets and proposed tax rates. Last year the Montague County Tax Appraisal District had to create two sets of values pending the November homestead election so they were happy things were back to just one set.
Certified values are based on property sales made as of Jan. 1, 2026. Chief Appraiser Kim Haralson said the values held up well during the protest hearings, and while minerals went down some there were a lot of new properties added.
New taxable property totaled $87,505,775 for 1,208 properties. Haralson said people appear to be setting up manufactured homes on some of the two-acre tract subdivision and other subdivisions are seeing people start to build houses.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
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