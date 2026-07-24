Heat advisory continues into Friday night

The heat advisory that has been in place all week continues until 8 p.m. Friday night.

The National Weather Service reports strong high pressure overhead will bring triple digit high temperatures along with heat index readings approaching 110 degrees for much of next week. To reduce risk of heat related illnesses when outdoors, schedule frequent breaks in shaded or air conditioned areas, and stay hydrated.

Make sure to check on your older neighbors to make sure they are staying cool and hydrates, and make sure pets have shade and water.