Jimmie Charles Robertson



November 4, 1950 – July 17, 2026

NEW BRAUNFELS – Joy Dean Duncan, 75, passed away surrounded by the love of her family on July 17, 2026.

The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on July 22 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A private graveside service will take place for immediate family.

Joy was born Nov. 4, 1950 in Nocona to Newell and Flora (Ice) Dean of Saint Jo. She graduated from Saint Jo High School in 1968 and went to East Texas State University in Commerce. Joy graduated with a degree in education and later received a masters degree in curriculum and instruction from Texas Eastern University in Tyler in 1975.

For more than 40 years, Joy devoted her life to education, touching the lives of countless children as a dedicated and compassionate teacher. She believed every child deserved the opportunity to succeed. The impact she made extended far beyond academics, as she inspired generations of children to believe in themselves.

As much as Joy loved teaching, her greatest pride was being a mother. She shared an incredibly close and cherished bond with her only child, Julie. One built on unwavering love, friendship and countless treasured memories. Whether they were taking mother-daughter trips, enjoying brunches, shopping adventures or simply spending time surrounded by family, those moments brought her immense happiness. She was her daughter’s biggest supporter, fiercest protector and most trusted confidante.

Being “Mimi” to her only granddaughter, Karli, was also one of Joy’s greatest blessings. The bond between them was something special. Saturday nights were reserved for movie nights filled with laughter and making memories. They shared a special relationship and Karli could always get a good laugh out of her Mimi.

The love she poured into her family and friends will remain one of her beautiful legacies, forever living in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her daughter, Julie Kirkland and husband Ryan and granddaughter, Karli, New Braunfels.

In lieu of flowers, please support Hope Hospice of New Braunfels or your local hospice organization. The family extends their deepest gratitude to Hope Hospice for their kindness, compassion and exceptional care over the past year, providing comfort and support to Joy and her loved ones over the past year.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.



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