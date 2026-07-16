SPORTS
Keck heads to National Junior Olympics
Rest. Run. Repeat.
Sage Keck, an 8th grader at Montague, lives by this mantra. No ifs, ands and buts about it.
She’s been running since fourth grade PE classes where she would run a mile every week. After discovering she could outrun the other students, she began to enjoy it and continued doing it.
Her success continued, as she finished 2nd overall against more than 200 runners at the Old Saint Jo 5K July 4. In last weekend’s Texas Junior Olympics, she reached the pinnacle of her career so far by qualifying for the United States of America Track and Field (USATF) National Junior Olympics in Norwalk, Calif. in three events.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Imotichey takes over as Forestburg VB coach
A positive culture can be tough to install but will reap dividends if done correctly.
Trinadee Imotichey is trying to do just that with her Forestburg Lady Longhorns.
Imotichey, an assistant coach on the 2025 Forestburg volleyball team, was moved into the head coaching position. Last year’s coach, Cori Hayes, took over as football head coach.
Imotichey, in her 2nd year in Forestburg, said she learned a lot from Hayes and is ready to take over.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Rabbit SB beats Bridgeport
Bowie’s summer softball league team overcame a 6-1 deficit with a six-run third inning for a 7-6 win over Bridgeport in its season opener July 6.
The league consists of teams from Bowie, Nocona, Lindsay, Bridgeport, and Alvord and will last three weeks. Bowie will host games each week.
Bowie pitcher Hazel Trahern gave up two singles and a groundout to put the Sissies on the board in the first. It would be the only hits she gave up in the game. Two groundouts and a strikeout got the Lady Rabbits out of the jam.
Bowie got the run back in the bottom of the first with Andee Jo Miller opening the frame with a walk and a stolen base. She then scored on Kynlee Baker’s groundout to tie the game at one.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Dickson new softball coach at Nocona HS
It’s been said to not burn bridges, the possibility of you needing that person again always being possible.
New Nocona Softball Coach Riley Dickson can vouch for that.
It was Nocona Athletic Director Jeff Hill that gave Dickson his first job out of college at S&S Consolidated. When Hill moved on to Nocona, he told Dickson that he’d love the opportunity to work with him again.
“He said if he got an AD position at Nocona, he’d love for me to come over there and coach softball,” Dickson said. “He had coached softball last year and wanted to focus more on the AD position, so he asked me to come over and I did.”
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
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