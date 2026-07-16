Keck heads to National Junior Olympics

Rest. Run. Repeat.

Sage Keck, an 8th grader at Montague, lives by this mantra. No ifs, ands and buts about it.

She’s been running since fourth grade PE classes where she would run a mile every week. After discovering she could outrun the other students, she began to enjoy it and continued doing it.

Her success continued, as she finished 2nd overall against more than 200 runners at the Old Saint Jo 5K July 4. In last weekend’s Texas Junior Olympics, she reached the pinnacle of her career so far by qualifying for the United States of America Track and Field (USATF) National Junior Olympics in Norwalk, Calif. in three events.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.