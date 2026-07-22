Rainwater harvesting grants presented

The Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors selected recipients for the annual 2026 Rainwater Harvesting Grant Program at their June board meeting.

This year’s recipients included the Central Community Volunteer Fire Department in Weatherford, City of New Fairview and Montague County Precinct 4 in Saint Jo. The sites will add an estimated 115,000 gallons of collective storage and have the capacity to catch an estimated 1,001,538 gallons of rainfall annually between the three locations.

Jill Garcia, assistant manager UTGCD said all three proposed projects this year will reduce groundwater consumption, collect crucial data on harvesting volume utilization, provide water volumes to local emergency services, and encourage community education on rainwater harvesting. The map attached provides the locations of the District’s existing rainwater harvesting recipients and their ongoing projects.

For cities, community groups, schools and service districts interested in next year’s grants, the no-cost application period opens Oct. 1 and runs until Feb. 28. Contact jill@uppertrinitygcd.com for more information or visit uppertrinitygcd.com

Garcia explained rainwater harvesting is an excellent complement to any residential, commercial, agricultural or livestock operation, and provides high quality water often at a fraction of the price of utility or groundwater. Catchment surfaces range from the size of a backyard shed to a show arena, and based on the anticipated usage, most systems can catch several hundred gallons of water with a single inch of rainfall.

To provide resources to the public on designing and building your own residential or commercial rainwater harvesting systems, UTGCD hosted an informational field day at the Springtown office on June 26 where they calculated the roof footprint for future projects, building your own rainwater harvesting barrel and resources on building your own systems and water quality treatment.

For information on this rainwater program call the UTGCD office at 817-523-5200.

Pictured an Upper Trinity rainwater harvesting unit.