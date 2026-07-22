COUNTY LIFE
Rainwater harvesting grants presented
The Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors selected recipients for the annual 2026 Rainwater Harvesting Grant Program at their June board meeting.
This year’s recipients included the Central Community Volunteer Fire Department in Weatherford, City of New Fairview and Montague County Precinct 4 in Saint Jo. The sites will add an estimated 115,000 gallons of collective storage and have the capacity to catch an estimated 1,001,538 gallons of rainfall annually between the three locations.
Jill Garcia, assistant manager UTGCD said all three proposed projects this year will reduce groundwater consumption, collect crucial data on harvesting volume utilization, provide water volumes to local emergency services, and encourage community education on rainwater harvesting. The map attached provides the locations of the District’s existing rainwater harvesting recipients and their ongoing projects.
For cities, community groups, schools and service districts interested in next year’s grants, the no-cost application period opens Oct. 1 and runs until Feb. 28. Contact jill@uppertrinitygcd.com for more information or visit uppertrinitygcd.com
Garcia explained rainwater harvesting is an excellent complement to any residential, commercial, agricultural or livestock operation, and provides high quality water often at a fraction of the price of utility or groundwater. Catchment surfaces range from the size of a backyard shed to a show arena, and based on the anticipated usage, most systems can catch several hundred gallons of water with a single inch of rainfall.
To provide resources to the public on designing and building your own residential or commercial rainwater harvesting systems, UTGCD hosted an informational field day at the Springtown office on June 26 where they calculated the roof footprint for future projects, building your own rainwater harvesting barrel and resources on building your own systems and water quality treatment.
For information on this rainwater program call the UTGCD office at 817-523-5200.
Pictured an Upper Trinity rainwater harvesting unit.
COUNTY LIFE
Forged in Fire heliopsis delivers in hot summer
No plant has been more enjoyable in The Garden Guy’s trials than the Forged in Fire heliopsis or false sunflower. There have been a lot of varieties in recent years, but I am going to have to put this one on the must-have list.
Botanically speaking it is Heliopsis helioanthoides, native to the United States. Despite being native to 42 states, many new varieties, award winners and press coverage notwithstanding, it has not been an easy plant to find at the garden center.
Most likely you have never said, “Let’s go to the garden center and pick up a flat of false sunflowers.
Read the full Garden Guy column in today’s Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Nokona Ballgloves hosting 100th birthday party
The 100th anniversary celebration for Nokona American Ballgloves continues on July 18 with a community event starting at 11 a.m. at the old Nocona Boot Company building at 917 East U.S. Highway 82.
Enjoy free factory tours start at 8 a.m. and continuing every 15 minutes. The last tour will start about 11 a.m. Make sure to see the special $100,000 100th anniversary Nokona glove.
Drawings will take place every 30 minutes throughout the day, and enjoy hot dogs, Cracker Jack and apple pies. The retail store also will offer special discounts. Nokona is the only ballglove factory still operating in America, so take this opportunity to see up close how it works and learn about its unique history.
Pictured the bejeweled 100th anniversary glove on display at the Nokona Factory Museum.
COUNTY LIFE
Clothing drive to assist back to school families
A free clothing drive is being coordinated by Bowie Independent School District to be offered during the Back to School Bash on Aug. 1.
As everyone prepares for a new school year, consider setting aside any new or gently used clothing your family no longer needs. The first Back-to-School Clothing Drive will help students and families shop for free during the bash.
Every donation—whether it’s a shirt, pair of jeans, shoes, or a jacket—helps ensure more students start the school year looking and feeling their best. All sizes, styles and brands are welcome.
Drop off your clothing donations at Bowie Junior High (501 E. Tarrant St.) from July 20–31 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Back to School Bash is 9 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 1.
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