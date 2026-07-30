Sparkle Party brings a ‘staycation’ vibe

The summer plant trials across the country are always exciting not only from the standpoint of new plants that will be making their debut, but also the new recipes. There are always big crowds around the mixed container recipes. This year one of my favorites is called Sparkle Party.

Sparkle Party really creates a festive atmosphere. Its kind of crazy because the mixed container colors make you think you are on vacation, maybe at an inclusive island resort. Though the recipe contains fairly new Supertunia petunias and Superbena verbenas the colorful look seems tropical in nature.

Read the full Garden Guy column in the Thursday Bowie News.