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Sparkle Party brings a ‘staycation’ vibe
The summer plant trials across the country are always exciting not only from the standpoint of new plants that will be making their debut, but also the new recipes. There are always big crowds around the mixed container recipes. This year one of my favorites is called Sparkle Party.
Sparkle Party really creates a festive atmosphere. Its kind of crazy because the mixed container colors make you think you are on vacation, maybe at an inclusive island resort. Though the recipe contains fairly new Supertunia petunias and Superbena verbenas the colorful look seems tropical in nature.
Read the full Garden Guy column in the Thursday Bowie News.
COUNTY LIFE
Forged in Fire heliopsis delivers in hot summer
No plant has been more enjoyable in The Garden Guy’s trials than the Forged in Fire heliopsis or false sunflower. There have been a lot of varieties in recent years, but I am going to have to put this one on the must-have list.
Botanically speaking it is Heliopsis helioanthoides, native to the United States. Despite being native to 42 states, many new varieties, award winners and press coverage notwithstanding, it has not been an easy plant to find at the garden center.
Most likely you have never said, “Let’s go to the garden center and pick up a flat of false sunflowers.
Read the full Garden Guy column in today’s Bowie News.
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Giant Lone Star: A heavenly hosta
As a card-carrying member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on the Shadowland Giant Lone Star hosta.
Make no mistake, I don’t believe this hosta was discovered in the shady soil under a Texas Madrone in Guadalupe National Park. It was actually a sport or morphological change in s hosta named Key West. That sounds like a fairy tale story all its own.
But Shadowland Giant Lone Star has winner written all over it. It is large and has thick leaves. When 12 straight days of rain brought out a rainforest of slugs and other forest floor creatures, the bane of hosta growers everywhere, it didn’t load up with holes but simply got more beautiful.
Read the full Garden Guy column in Thursday’s Bowie News.
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Pink cloud in the garden is beautiful
Supertunia Mini Vista Pink Cloud petunia is having its debut year or thanks to Susan Middleton Turner in south Georgia’s zone 9 Miller County it’s breakout year.
Susan’s house looks quite like a movie set, and you would have to think that Supertunia Mini Vista petunias play a prominent role.
Last year it was the award-winning Supertunia Mini Vista Indigo that dazzled with incredible color. The petunias were planted in banister baskets across the front of the house. I featured her photos in an article I wrote about Mini Vista petunias.
Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.
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