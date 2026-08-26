NEWS
Former Bowie High principal arrested for failure to report child abuse
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Former Bowie High School Principal Joanne Keeler was arrested Tuesday afternoon at her office at Valley View Elementary for a violation of the Texas Family Code related to failure to report possible child abuse.
The charge stems from a sealed grand jury indictment from the August session and charges her with professional’s failure to make a required child abuse report with the intent to conceal.
The basic charge is a Class A misdemeanor, however, the intent to conceal enhancement moves it to a state jail felony that could carry a penalty of 180 days to two years in state jail and a fine up to $10,000. The indictment states the offense was Jan. 19, 2026.
Police Chief Guy Green said the abuse incident centered on a 17-year-old high school student who was the alleged victim of AI generated pictures with his face on bodies in partial stages of undress. The chief said they would be considered obscene photos.
The victim told police friends and classmates had shown the images to him several times over three days while at school, church and school events. He said when he was shown the pictures at a basketball game on Jan. 16 and he got very angry reporting the incident to several BHS staffers and ultimately speaking to Keeler.
Lt. Bob Blackburn said he received the information on Jan. 19 and the victim said he reported it to the school staff on Jan. 16. Clay Cody, assistant principal, was the one who contacted Blackburn and he had been directed by Keeler to investigate.
The principal allegedly did not make any reports of abuse which law requires must be done within 24 hours. The report also states one of the teens involved told others to delete the photos from their phones. Cody was told Jan. 17 by Keeler about the outcry from the victim.
Blackburn said the case was turned over to the Texas Rangers due to the department’s presence on the campuses and Police Chief Guy Green’s position as a trustee on the board. He noted the law on this topic was enhanced a few years ago to add a large number of professionals including educators and many others who work with children.
The Valley View ISD posted a social media statement explaining the district is aware of an incident Tuesday involving the arrest of a staff member on campus. Keeler went to work as assistant principal at Valley View Elementary, after leaving Bowie High as the last school year ended. She had worked for BISD since August 2022.
“We want to assure our students, families, staff and community that this incident does not involve and was not the result of any act involving a VVISD student or other staff member, nor was it any act occurring on VVISD property. No students were harmed or placed in any danger as a result of this incident, the circumstances leading to it or the staff member’s employment,” reads the statement.
It continues the circumstances to the arrest were brought to the attention of district administration shortly before the arrest. The district has since initiated its own internal investigation and will cooperate with law enforcement as appropriate. Due to the active investigate involving personnel there are details that cannot be disclosed.
BISD Superintendent Donna Haile issued a statement explaining the district is aware of the news of Keeler’s indictment and arrest for failure to meet reporting requirements under the Texas Family Code.
“First, we want to make sure that our community knows that no Bowie ISD employee was alleged to have engaged in abuse or neglect involving students. An investigation was initiated by local law enforcement and assisted by the Texas Rangers and District Attorney’s office. Principal Joann Keeler submitted her resignation for the following school year. As the investigation continued, the decision was made to put her on administrative leave for the remainder of the 2025-26 year. Bowie ISD has a no tolerance policy for any potential misconduct with respect to students and will take swift and appropriate action to maintain a safe environment which nurtures student learning and growth. The district is unable to make any further statements at this time so as to avoid interfering with ongoing legal proceedings.”
NEWS
Montague County under elevated fire threat
August 25 – Montague County, TX will be under an ELEVATED FIRE THREAT and EXTREME HEAT WARNING today. Please be careful!
Air quality is poor across the area as large grass fires are being found in Wise and Jack County. The smell of smoke and ash are in the air.
NEWS
Wildfire prompts evacuation efforts
Posted around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 – The Montague County Sheriff’s Office is currently evacuating residences in the path of the wildfire in the 1800 block area of Starkey Road. If told you need to leave, please do so immediately. If you don’t live in the area, please stay out of the area to give responders room to work. (Information from the Emergency Communications Team for Montague County)
According to Saint Jo VFD – 11:30 (update) A brush truck and a tender has been requested by every department in the county to the scene of a large grass fire on Starkey Road, which is closed at this time.
Saint Jo Fire Department is assisting Nocona Rural Fire Department on a grass fire on Starkey Road near the Starkey Cemetery. Please avoid the area.
Companies on scene:
Saint Jo: Brush-341, Brush-241, Tender-141
Nocona Rural: Chief-131, Brush-231, Brush, 531, Tender-131.
Nocona City: Chief-130, Brush-130
Montague: Brush-151
NEWS
Bowie City Council ready to finalize budget
Members of the Bowie City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 to finalize the budget and conduct a public hearing on a proposed tax rate.
The ordinances adopting both the 2026-27 budget and the 2026 tax rate are on the agenda for action. The public hearing on the tax rate presents a rate of .5750 cents per $100 in property value, which is slightly higher than the 2025 rate that is .5430.
The new rate is projected to generate $2,990,998, compared to $2,703,176 from last year’s rate. This is the first significant change in the rate since 2019, when it was .5445 cents. The next year it went to .5447 cents, where it stayed until 2023, when it went to .5430 cents, through 2025.
A bid will be awarded for the Rock and Pillar Street drainage project. Wall Contractors will be recommended by the city engineer and staff review. The bid came in about $1.3 million, which was lower than the estimated $2 million. It is expected to straighten the channel and get this intersection reopened for traffic after more than a year of closure to collapse of a portion of the pavement on the street.
The council will consider stop signs regulating traffic flow around the Kingdom Ridge Subdivision next to the elementary school.
In the city manager’s report Bert Cunningham will provide information on the hazard mitigation plan, the 2025-26 audit preparation and the bid for the Rock and Pillar project.
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