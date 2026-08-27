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COUNTY LIFE

Texoma Gives returns to support non-profits

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Texoma Gives, the community project that supported non-profits through a donation campaign, stopped in 2025, but KFDX/KJTL stepped up to take it over and it will resume on Sept. 3.

After more than 10 years of providing an central spot for people to support nonprofits across North Texas and southern Oklahoma, the Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation board announced it would no long host the day of giving. During its run about $13 million in donations.

Read the full story and see what Montague County non-profits are participating in your Thursday Bowie News.

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COUNTY LIFE

‘Casting Out Matthew 4:19’ concert readied

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08/27/2026

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Come out and support local music and help area churches stock up on food for the upcoming holidays by attending “Casting Out Matthew 4:19” in concert on Aug. 29 at the Bowie Community Center.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with the show at 6 p.m. Please bring a non-perishable food item that will go to local churches and food bank.
There will be live music, showcasing community and compassion throughout the night.
The concert will be followed by Bowie Open Mic Night. Take this opportunity to perform and support the town.

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COUNTY LIFE

County 4-H hosting exploration for prospective members

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08/27/2026

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Montague County 4-H invites students and families interested in 4-H programs to attend an exploration program from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Aug. 29 at the Montague County Cowboy Church, 1600 FM 455.
Find out about the local clubs and all the projects a member might explore including STEM, poultry, home economics, shooting sports, horse, swine, cattle and much more.

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COUNTY LIFE

County 4-Hers to receive awards

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08/27/2026

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Montague County 4-H will celebrate its members, volunteers and families during the annual awards banquet at 3 p.m. on Aug. 30 in the courthouse annex.
Annual awards and recognition of top members will take place. Theme for the evening is Oceans using blue, aqua or sea creature decorations.

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