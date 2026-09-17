(Feature Impact) As temperatures cool, now is an ideal time to prepare your home for winter. Taking care of seasonal maintenance before the cold weather arrives can help protect you and your wallet from unexpected and costly repairs.

From clearing gutters to scheduling an HVAC tune-up, tackling a few projects now can help set your home up for a safe and comfortable winter. Consider this your ultimate fall home maintenance checklist from the experts at Carrier.

1. Clean Gutters

Leaves and debris collect quickly in home gutters and downspouts. Make sure they are clear so water can drain properly and away from your home’s foundation. If you wait until after temperatures drop, you run the risk of ice dams and water damage.

2. Inspect Your Outdoor HVAC Equipment

Remove leaves, grass clippings and debris that may have accumulated around your outdoor unit. Maintaining proper clearance can help support airflow and system performance throughout the season.

3. Replace HVAC Filters

A dirty filter can restrict airflow and force your system to work harder, potentially increasing energy use and reducing comfort. A simple filter check can also help prepare your heating system for increased use. Check your HVAC filter before turning on your heating system and continue inspecting it throughout the winter. To help maintain proper airflow, Carrier typically recommends replacing air filters every 1-3 months.

4. Test Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

When changing clocks, test your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Replace batteries as needed. Working carbon monoxide alarms are especially important as temperatures fall and home heating systems begin running more frequently.

5. Schedule Your HVAC Tune-Up Before Winter Arrives

Don’t wait until the first cold day of the season to find out your heating system isn’t ready for winter. Annual maintenance can help improve efficiency, extend equipment life and identify potential issues before the heating season begins. Experts often recommend having an HVAC professional perform annual furnace maintenance in the fall before heating season begins. Routine maintenance can help keep a system operating in tip-top shape and allow a technician to identify smaller issues before they become costly repairs.

However, if replacement is recommended, the upfront price doesn’t necessarily have to stand between you and a more comfortable home. Consider options from Carrier, which offers flexible financing options through participating dealers. Depending on the financing plan you qualify for and your home’s heating and cooling needs, a new system could cost less than you think. Homeowners can also explore utility rebates on qualifying equipment.

6. Test Your Thermostat

Testing your thermostat early helps ensure your heating system is communicating properly before temperatures drop. Switch to heating mode early to make sure your system responds properly (just don’t forget to turn it back off). Replace batteries, if necessary, and consider whether a smart thermostat could provide additional comfort and control over your home’s heating schedule.

7. Seal Air Leaks Around Doors and Windows

Drafts can make a home feel colder and allow warm air inside your house to escape. Inspect weatherstripping around doors and windows and replace it where needed. Caulk visible gaps to help keep conditioned air inside and improve your family’s comfort.

8. Check Your Home’s Insulation

Finally, look at insulation in areas such as the attic, crawl spaces and basement. Doing so can help keep heated air where it belongs and reduce the workload on your heating system all winter long.

To learn more about preparing your heating or cooling system for the season, exploring financing and rebates or finding a local expert, visit Carrier.com.

SOURCE:

Carrier