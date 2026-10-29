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NEWS

DPS gives safety tips for Halloween

Published

3 days ago

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The Texas Department of Public Safety urges Texans to take extra precautions this Halloween to help keep themselves and others safe.
From choosing safe costumes and staying visible while trick-or-treating to staying alert behind the wheel and watching for pedestrians, a few simple steps can help prevent accidents and ensure Halloween remains a fun and safe tradition.
“Halloween should be a night of fun and celebration, not a night of tragedy,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee.
“We’re asking everyone to do their part—drivers should stay focused, slow down and watch carefully for children and pedestrians, while those who are drinking should plan for a sober ride home. Taking a few extra seconds to make the safe choice can help make sure everyone gets home safely.”

Read all of the tips in your Thursday Bowie News.

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NEWS

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Nov. 1

Published

18 hours ago

on

10/31/2026

By

Enjoy an extra hour of time on Sunday as we fall back for the new season. Remember to change your clocks before you go to bed on Saturday night.

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COUNTY LIFE

Strong early voting turnout in the county

Published

3 days ago

on

10/29/2026

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Just one week into early voting in Texas, it appears the state is going to have record turnout for the Nov. 3 general election as the first week in Montague County saw 22% of its approximately 16,000 registered voters cast their ballots early.
Texas Secretary of State Robert Howden announced Tuesday more than 4.2 million Texans cast ballots during the first six days of early voting for the Nov. 3 Election, representing approximately 22% of the state’s 19 million registered voters.
The total reflects early voting activity through Oct. 24 and submitted by Texas counties. Participation so far has surpassed the midterm of 2022.
Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said the first week of early voting saw 3,646 people vote.

Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News

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NEWS

Early voting reminder in Montague County extended hours this week

Published

6 days ago

on

10/26/2026

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Early voting has extended hours in its final week going from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26-Oct. 30, but only at the courthouse annex location.

Regular early voting at the other locations is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30.

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