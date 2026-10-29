NEWS
DPS gives safety tips for Halloween
The Texas Department of Public Safety urges Texans to take extra precautions this Halloween to help keep themselves and others safe.
From choosing safe costumes and staying visible while trick-or-treating to staying alert behind the wheel and watching for pedestrians, a few simple steps can help prevent accidents and ensure Halloween remains a fun and safe tradition.
“Halloween should be a night of fun and celebration, not a night of tragedy,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee.
“We’re asking everyone to do their part—drivers should stay focused, slow down and watch carefully for children and pedestrians, while those who are drinking should plan for a sober ride home. Taking a few extra seconds to make the safe choice can help make sure everyone gets home safely.”
Read all of the tips in your Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Nov. 1
Enjoy an extra hour of time on Sunday as we fall back for the new season. Remember to change your clocks before you go to bed on Saturday night.
COUNTY LIFE
Strong early voting turnout in the county
Just one week into early voting in Texas, it appears the state is going to have record turnout for the Nov. 3 general election as the first week in Montague County saw 22% of its approximately 16,000 registered voters cast their ballots early.
Texas Secretary of State Robert Howden announced Tuesday more than 4.2 million Texans cast ballots during the first six days of early voting for the Nov. 3 Election, representing approximately 22% of the state’s 19 million registered voters.
The total reflects early voting activity through Oct. 24 and submitted by Texas counties. Participation so far has surpassed the midterm of 2022.
Elections Administrator Ginger Wall said the first week of early voting saw 3,646 people vote.
Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News
NEWS
Early voting reminder in Montague County extended hours this week
Early voting has extended hours in its final week going from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 26-Oct. 30, but only at the courthouse annex location.
Regular early voting at the other locations is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26-30.
Trending
-
NEWS3 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS4 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS4 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS4 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
100th Birthday4 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death