Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Nov. 1

The Texas Department of Public Safety urges Texans to take extra precautions this Halloween to help keep themselves and others safe.

From choosing safe costumes and staying visible while trick-or-treating to staying alert behind the wheel and watching for pedestrians, a few simple steps can help prevent accidents and ensure Halloween remains a fun and safe tradition.

“Halloween should be a night of fun and celebration, not a night of tragedy,” said Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee.

“We’re asking everyone to do their part—drivers should stay focused, slow down and watch carefully for children and pedestrians, while those who are drinking should plan for a sober ride home. Taking a few extra seconds to make the safe choice can help make sure everyone gets home safely.”

Read all of the tips in your Thursday Bowie News.