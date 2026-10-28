OBITUARIES
Gibson Lovett
April 16, 1990 – October 20, 2026
Gibson Lovett, 36, died on Oct. 20, 2026.
There was a visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the Jerry Woods Funeral Home. A celebration service was at 10 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Nocona Hills Community Church in Nocona. Interment followed at Shady Grove Cemetery Lake Nocona.
He was born on April 16, 1990, in Wichita Falls to Angie and Tommy Lovett. He ran heavy equipment as an operator, welding and carpentry.
He is survived by his mother, Angie (Uselton) Lovett; father, Tommy Lovett; sister, Linlee Lovett Klein, Celina; a niece; a nephew; one set of grandparents; a girlfriend; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by a set of grandparents and a cousin.
Memorial donations can be made to The Carpenter Shop 400 Boston Street, Nocona or Northeast Texas Area 65 of Alcoholics Anonymous. Treatment@neta65.org
OBITUARIES
Glenn Daniel “Danny” Beck
September 24, 1967 – October 20, 2026
BOWIE – Glenn Daniel “Danny” Beck, 59, died on Oct. 20, 2026.
A memorial service will take place at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Glenn Daniel “Danny” Beck was born Sept. 24, 1967.
He graduated from Bowie High School and then went on to graduate from Tarleton State University. He spent much of his adult life working alongside his father at N.D. Pendent Services.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Winterman Goldberg.
He is survived by his father, Glenn Beck; step-father; brothers, Bobby Killion and Reed Killion; sister, Robyn Killion; and other family members, friends and countless others.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Peggy Jean Long Richardson
August 21, 1936 – October 18, 2026
BENBROOK – Peggy Jean Long Richardson, 90, died on Oct. 18, 2026.
A viewing will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Nov. 2 at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1936, in Marlow, Stephens County, OK to the late Carl M. Long and Mary E. Walters.
Richardson attended and graduated from Bowie High School. She also attended North Texas State for one semester.
She met Clois and married him on Jan. 31, 1956. She worked at an insurance office. She also was the staff assistant for the parking lot sweeping business. She then became a homemaker.
She was involved in Benbrook Baptist Church doing many jobs within the church. She and Clois belonged to the Ramblin’ Rangers Camping Club.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clois; brother, Monty Long and a great granddaughter.
Richardson is survived by her daughter, Carla Gurley, Bixby, OK; son, Mark Richardson, Freeport; six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Nora “Juanita” Willett
December 7, 1925 – October 15, 2026
SUNSET – Nora “Juanita” Willett, 100, died on Oct. 15, 2026.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
The funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 23 at the White Family Funeral Home with Mark Autry officiating.
The burial will follow at the Sunset Cemetery in Sunset. The family welcomes everyone afterward for a luncheon at Victory Baptist Church in Park Springs.
She was born on Dec. 7, 1925 in Myra to Bert and Bertie (Tuggle) Fenley, the fifth child in the lineup of 10 children.
She married the love of her life, B.W. Willett on Feb. 18, 1945. They were married 43 years until his passing in 1988.
She was a longtime member of the Victory Baptist Church in Park Springs.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Bertie Fenley; husband, BW Willett; daughters, Frances Moose and Kay Lassiter; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and nine siblings.
She is survived by her children, Carol Ubbins, James Willett, Kenneth Willett and Lynnette Willett; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
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