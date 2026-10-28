Gibson Lovett



December 7, 1925 – October 15, 2026

SUNSET – Nora “Juanita” Willett, 100, died on Oct. 15, 2026.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

The funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 23 at the White Family Funeral Home with Mark Autry officiating.

The burial will follow at the Sunset Cemetery in Sunset. The family welcomes everyone afterward for a luncheon at Victory Baptist Church in Park Springs.

She was born on Dec. 7, 1925 in Myra to Bert and Bertie (Tuggle) Fenley, the fifth child in the lineup of 10 children.

She married the love of her life, B.W. Willett on Feb. 18, 1945. They were married 43 years until his passing in 1988.

She was a longtime member of the Victory Baptist Church in Park Springs.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bert and Bertie Fenley; husband, BW Willett; daughters, Frances Moose and Kay Lassiter; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and nine siblings.

She is survived by her children, Carol Ubbins, James Willett, Kenneth Willett and Lynnette Willett; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and a multitude of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.