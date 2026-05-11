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OBITUARIES

Brenda Kay Dungan

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15 minutes ago

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November 8, 1950 – October 28, 2026
NOCONA – Brenda Kay Dungan, 75, died on Oct. 28, 2026.
There was a visitation from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Bible Way Mission Church in Nocona officiated by Pastor Donnie Russell.
Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kim Bills, Hobie Meekins, David Clemons, Todd Sutton, Jack Greene, Zach Dungan and Mike Ogeda.
She was born on Nov. 8, 1950 in Walters, OK to William & Ruby O’Neal Covington Russell.
After high school Brenda graduated from cosmetology school and worked as a cosmetologist.
She married Larry Dungan on May 16, 1998 in Nocona. She was a lifelong member of Bible Way Mission Church in Nocona.
Dungan was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Billy James Russell.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Dungan, Nocona; children, Dale Vaughn, Dallas, Angie Sutton, Nocona, Michael Dungan, Keller and Elissa Greene, Plano; sister, Ruby Waldrip, Nocona; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to Bible Way Mission Church, 601 Henrietta St., Nocona, TX 76255.
Arrangements entrusted to the Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.

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OBITUARIES

Nelson Taylor Haynes

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3 minutes ago

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11/05/2026

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July 10, 1996 – October 30, 2026
NOCONA – Nelson Taylor Haynes, 30, died on Oct. 30, 2026.
A visitation will be from 6-7 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.
The graveside service will be held on November 7, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls, Texas.
He was born on July 10, 1996 to James and Amanda Haynes in Nocona.
He was the son of James and Amanda Haynes; brother to Sidney and Courtney Haynes; stepbrother to Cassidy and Connor Cartridge; nephew to aunts and uncles; and a cousin and an uncle.

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OBITUARIES

Norma Jean Oldham

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5 minutes ago

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11/05/2026

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March 15, 1938 – November 1, 2026
NOCONA – Norma Jean Oldham, 88, died on Nov. 1, 2026.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She was born March 15, 1938 in Lewisville to Roland and Alice Heath.
She was the beloved wife of James Oldham and they were married 44 years.
Oldham worked for more than 25 years at Nocona Belt Company.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Royce and Ernest Heath.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Moore, Saint Jo; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

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OBITUARIES

Michael “Todd” Stark

Published

7 minutes ago

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11/05/2026

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Date not provided – June 2026
Michael “Todd” Stark, ??, died in June 2026.
There will be a visitation on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. until service time at Jerry Woods Funeral Home. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. at Belcherville Cemetery at Belcherville.
Stark was the father of five children: Tobie, Taylor, Scarlet, Alexander and Arcadia.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Croxton and daughter, Scarlet Stark.
His family extended far beyond those named here, with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and loved ones.

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