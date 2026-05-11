

November 8, 1950 – October 28, 2026

NOCONA – Brenda Kay Dungan, 75, died on Oct. 28, 2026.

There was a visitation from 6-7 p.m. on Oct. 29 at Jerry Woods Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Oct. 30 at Bible Way Mission Church in Nocona officiated by Pastor Donnie Russell.

Interment followed in Nocona Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kim Bills, Hobie Meekins, David Clemons, Todd Sutton, Jack Greene, Zach Dungan and Mike Ogeda.

She was born on Nov. 8, 1950 in Walters, OK to William & Ruby O’Neal Covington Russell.

After high school Brenda graduated from cosmetology school and worked as a cosmetologist.

She married Larry Dungan on May 16, 1998 in Nocona. She was a lifelong member of Bible Way Mission Church in Nocona.

Dungan was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Billy James Russell.

She is survived by her husband, Larry Dungan, Nocona; children, Dale Vaughn, Dallas, Angie Sutton, Nocona, Michael Dungan, Keller and Elissa Greene, Plano; sister, Ruby Waldrip, Nocona; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to Bible Way Mission Church, 601 Henrietta St., Nocona, TX 76255.

Arrangements entrusted to the Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.