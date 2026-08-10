Sedona Sunset bringing a rustic flair

There is an annual bedding plant that dazzles in the shade or the sun. It is among the last plants planted each year as if it were placed at the back of the line.

But from the hottest days of summer to the cool days of fall your eyes are drawn to its beauty. It is the ColorBlaze Sedona Sunset coleus.

If you have ever been to Sedona Arizona, you know the color I am talking about. It is a glorious rusty orange. It mesmerizes and you wish you could just look at twenty-four seven.

Right now, at The Garden Guy’s house that rusty orange of ColorBlaze Sedona Sunset gets hit by sun about 5 in the afternoon in a bed with various shades of chartreuse courtesy of Shadowland hostas like Coast to Coast and Giant Lone Star.

But there is also ColorBlaze Mini Me Chartreuse coleus. There is something special about rusty oranges and chartreuses paired together.

Read the full Garden Guy column in your Thursday Bowie News.