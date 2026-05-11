Bowie girls fall in bi-district match

In its’ second consecutive playoff trip, Bowie’s volleyball team gave it a valiant effort against San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter Academy. The Eagles proved to be too much with an athletic frontcourt proving too much in a 3-0 win (25-20,25-21,25-18) Oct. 29 at Breckenridge High.

Bowie led midway though all three sets but the Eagles were able to come from behind and pull out the win.

The Eagles got out quickly with a 5-0 lead in the opener. The Lady Rabbits showed some gumption and stormed right back with a Taelyn Webb dink breaking serve. Junior Molly Enlow rolled off four points to knot the game at five. KP Rutherford’s kil kept the drive alive.

Olivia Stewart’s kill set the stage for Serenity Klump’s three-point string. Frontcourt work by Ellie Mowery and Stewart allowed Bowie to take a 10-9 lead. Bowie maintained the lead thanks to dinks by Abby Reneau and Stewart, which forced the Eagles into a timeout.

For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.