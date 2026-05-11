SPORTS
Bowie girls fall in bi-district match
In its’ second consecutive playoff trip, Bowie’s volleyball team gave it a valiant effort against San Angelo Texas Leadership Charter Academy. The Eagles proved to be too much with an athletic frontcourt proving too much in a 3-0 win (25-20,25-21,25-18) Oct. 29 at Breckenridge High.
Bowie led midway though all three sets but the Eagles were able to come from behind and pull out the win.
The Eagles got out quickly with a 5-0 lead in the opener. The Lady Rabbits showed some gumption and stormed right back with a Taelyn Webb dink breaking serve. Junior Molly Enlow rolled off four points to knot the game at five. KP Rutherford’s kil kept the drive alive.
Olivia Stewart’s kill set the stage for Serenity Klump’s three-point string. Frontcourt work by Ellie Mowery and Stewart allowed Bowie to take a 10-9 lead. Bowie maintained the lead thanks to dinks by Abby Reneau and Stewart, which forced the Eagles into a timeout.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Lady Panther V-Ball rolling on
In its first playoff game of 2026, Saint Jo took control after a slow start and wound up cruising past Garner 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-16) in a Class A area round game Nov. 2.
The Lady Panthers will face Strawn, which swept Crowell in the area round, next. No further details were available as of press time.
The Lady Longhorns showed they were ready to play in the early going, getting out to a 9-4 lead in game one. Saint Jo broke serve and used a pair of Kamron Skidmore points, aided by Savannah Hill kills on both points to get within one.
Garner led by six midway through the set before Hill’s five-point serving run, helped along by a Skidmore kill to draw within 13-14. A Skidmore kill was followed by two Skidmore points, including an ace, to tie the game at 19.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
SPORTS
Several XC runners go to State
Several county schools will have runners at the state cross country meet Nov. 7 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
Bowie, which qualified for regionals with a 3rd place finish at the District 6-3A Meet, will have both Brayden Willett and Kellen Rater, who finished in the top 10 individually. Willett finished 3rd in the Class 3A Region I Meet in Lubbock with a time of 16:17.20. Kellen Rater finished 10th with a time of 16:51.60.
Other Rabbits competing were Hayden Cox with a time of 18:56.30, Hayden Sutton in 19:41.60, Taven Melton in 19:59.20. Coleman Holloway in 20:26.80and Jaxon Castro in 20:56.10.
The top 10 individuals and top four teams from each region qualify for State.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News
SPORTS
Montague County All-Stars host Fall Games
For the second year, Montague County All-Stars hosted its annual Fall Games at Saint Jo High School Oct. 21.
Representatives from nearly every county elementary and high school took part in the day-long event. Students with assorted disabilities learned how to play basketball in the morning and volleyball in the afternoon.
Helping teach the finer points of both games were players and coaches from all the area high schools. Individual skills such as passing, dribbling, and shooting were taught in one of the school’s gyms before athletes were broken up into teams and played timed games in the other gym.
Some of the younger athletes had issues with the ball dribbling and got hit in the nose. Eventually they all got the hang of it, one even getting a basket.
For further details, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS3 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS4 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS4 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS4 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
100th Birthday4 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News
-
NEWS4 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death