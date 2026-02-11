Law enforcement pursuit ends in fatal crash

The Montague County Sheriff’s Office staff is providing the following information regarding a fatal incident involving a juvenile following a law enforcement pursuit.

On 11/01/2026 at approximately 12:21 A.M., a vehicle involved in a law enforcement pursuit crashed in the 3600 block of Cardwell Road in Montague County. The juvenile was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was ejected as a result of the crash.

Responding law enforcement personnel immediately initiated life-saving measures at the scene. The juvenile was subsequently transported to Nocona General Hospital, where, despite continued life-saving efforts, the juvenile was pronounced deceased.

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene and conducted the crash

investigation.

Staff from the following agencies responded and assisted during this incident:

Montague County Sheriff’s Office

Nocona Police Department

Nocona EMS

Nocona Rural Fire Department

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department



Fatal Crash Following Law Enforcement Pursuit

The Montague County Sheriff’s Office is providing the following information regarding a fatal

incident involving a juvenile following a law enforcement pursuit.

On 11/01/2026 at approximately 12:21 A.M., a vehicle involved in a law enforcement pursuit crashed in

the 3600 block of Cardwell Road in Montague County. The juvenile was the sole occupant of the

vehicle and was ejected as a result of the crash.

Responding law enforcement personnel immediately initiated life-saving measures at the scene. The

juvenile was subsequently transported to Nocona General Hospital, where, despite continued life-

saving efforts, the juvenile was pronounced deceased.

The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene and conducted the crash

investigation.

The following agencies responded and assisted during this incident: