NEWS
Law enforcement pursuit ends in fatal crash
The Montague County Sheriff’s Office staff is providing the following information regarding a fatal incident involving a juvenile following a law enforcement pursuit.
On 11/01/2026 at approximately 12:21 A.M., a vehicle involved in a law enforcement pursuit crashed in the 3600 block of Cardwell Road in Montague County. The juvenile was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was ejected as a result of the crash.
Responding law enforcement personnel immediately initiated life-saving measures at the scene. The juvenile was subsequently transported to Nocona General Hospital, where, despite continued life-saving efforts, the juvenile was pronounced deceased.
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene and conducted the crash
investigation.
Staff from the following agencies responded and assisted during this incident:
- Montague County Sheriff’s Office
- Nocona Police Department
- Nocona EMS
- Nocona Rural Fire Department
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
Fatal Crash Following Law Enforcement Pursuit
The Montague County Sheriff’s Office is providing the following information regarding a fatal
incident involving a juvenile following a law enforcement pursuit.
On 11/01/2026 at approximately 12:21 A.M., a vehicle involved in a law enforcement pursuit crashed in
the 3600 block of Cardwell Road in Montague County. The juvenile was the sole occupant of the
vehicle and was ejected as a result of the crash.
Responding law enforcement personnel immediately initiated life-saving measures at the scene. The
juvenile was subsequently transported to Nocona General Hospital, where, despite continued life-
saving efforts, the juvenile was pronounced deceased.
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene and conducted the crash
investigation.
The following agencies responded and assisted during this incident:
- Montague County Sheriff’s Office
- Nocona Police Department
- Nocona EMS
- Nocona Rural Fire Department
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department
The staff of Montague County Sheriff’s Office recognizes the difficult circumstances surrounding this
incident and extends its sincere condolences to the juvenile’s family and loved ones.
This incident remains under investigation. No additional details are being released at this time out of
respect for the family and the ongoing investigation.
NEWS
Tornado watch includes Montague County
WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 702
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE FORT WORTH TX
550 PM CST MON NOV 2 2026
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 702 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL TEXAS
COMANCHE
IN NORTH CENTRAL TEXAS
COOKE EASTLAND ERATH
HOOD JACK MONTAGUE
PALO PINTO PARKER STEPHENS
WISE YOUNG
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BOWIE, BRECKENRIDGE, BRIAR,
BRIDGEPORT, CISCO, COMANCHE, DE LEON, DECATUR, DUBLIN, EASTLAND, GAINESVILLE, GORMAN, GRAHAM, GRANBURY, JACKSBORO, MINERAL WELLS, NOCONA, OAK TRAIL SHORES, OLNEY, RANGER, STEPHENVILLE, AND WEATHERFORD.
NEWS
Record numbers in Texas vote early
The Texas Tribune reports more than 7.7 million Texans voted early in the 2026 midterm election, according to preliminary data from the secretary of state’s office as of Sunday morning. This puts turnout at 40.5%, surpassing the modern-day high-water mark for a midterm election set in 2018.
The in-person early voting period ended Friday.
“We’re not going to hit presidential levels, but this is definitely high turnout,” said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University. “The question though, that is still out there is, and this happens every time that we try to interpret early voting numbers: How many votes are actually still out there?”
More than 19 million Texans are registered to vote, up 2.2% from the November 2024 presidential election.
Election day voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations in Montague County:
Montague County Courthouse Annex,
11339 State Highway 59, Montague
Bowie Senior Citizens Center, 501 Pelham
H.J. Justin Community Room, 100 Clay, Nocona
Saint Jo Civic Center, 101 E. Boggess, Saint Jo
Ringgold Fire Hall, 17832 N. Hwy. 81
Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, 1522 E. U.S. Hwy. 82
Sunset City Hall,119 FM 1749
Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut
Forestburg Community Center, 16617 FM 455
Valley View Baptist, 6159 FM 103
- Montague County has countywide voting, which means a voter can cast their ballot at any voting center.
NEWS
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Nov. 1
Enjoy an extra hour of time on Sunday as we fall back for the new season. Remember to change your clocks before you go to bed on Saturday night.
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