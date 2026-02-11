Record numbers in Texas vote early

The Texas Tribune reports more than 7.7 million Texans voted early in the 2026 midterm election, according to preliminary data from the secretary of state’s office as of Sunday morning. This puts turnout at 40.5%, surpassing the modern-day high-water mark for a midterm election set in 2018.

The in-person early voting period ended Friday.

“We’re not going to hit presidential levels, but this is definitely high turnout,” said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University. “The question though, that is still out there is, and this happens every time that we try to interpret early voting numbers: How many votes are actually still out there?”

More than 19 million Texans are registered to vote, up 2.2% from the November 2024 presidential election.

Election day voting will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations in Montague County:

Montague County Courthouse Annex,

11339 State Highway 59, Montague

Bowie Senior Citizens Center, 501 Pelham

H.J. Justin Community Room, 100 Clay, Nocona

Saint Jo Civic Center, 101 E. Boggess, Saint Jo

Ringgold Fire Hall, 17832 N. Hwy. 81

Tales ‘N’ Trails Museum, 1522 E. U.S. Hwy. 82

Sunset City Hall,119 FM 1749

Bowie Public Library, 301 Walnut

Forestburg Community Center, 16617 FM 455

Valley View Baptist, 6159 FM 103

Montague County has countywide voting, which means a voter can cast their ballot at any voting center.