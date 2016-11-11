Police make a grisly discovery in Dorothea Puente’s lawn

On this day, authorities unearth a corpse buried in the lawn of 59-year-old Dorothea Puente’s home in Sacramento, California. Puente operated a residential home for elderly people, and an investigation led to the discovery of six more bodies buried on her property.

Although all the buried bodies were found to contain traces of the sedative Dalmane, the coroner was never able to identify an exact cause of death. Still, during a trial that lastedfive monthsand included 3,100 exhibits, prosecutors were able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Puente had murdered her boarders, most likely to collect their Social Security checks. Though she was formally charged withnine counts of murder and convicted on three, authorities suspected that Puente might have been responsible for as many as 25 deaths.

– History.com Staff