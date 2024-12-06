SPORTS
Area sending 16 to play in Oil Bowl
The 87th Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl Classic is happening this week and area schools have 16 players and one coach from five schools competing in it.
Players from Bowie, Nocona, Prairie Valley, Gold-Burg and Bellevue will play with and against the best graduating athletes in the Wichita Falls area.
It will be their last chance to put on their high school jersey and represent their school. For many, it also will be the last organized sports competition they will play on a big level.
The weekend kicks off on June 14 with the basketball all-star games at the old Rider High School gym. The girl’s game will play first at 6 p.m.
In that game, Prairie Valley’s Makaylee Gomez and Bowie’s Ziba Robbins will play on the west team. The east team will have Nocona’s Skyler Smith and Bellevue’s Cirstin Allen.
The boy’s basketball game will follow at 7:30 p.m. In that game, Prairie Valley’s Tyson Easterling and Nocona’s Javier Gaytan will both play for the east team.
On June 15, the volleyball games are scheduled to start at 4 p.m., again played at the old Rider High School’s gym.
The first game is the small school game, made up of athletes from 1A-2A.
In that game, Kasi Phillips from Prairie Valley and Jimena Garcia from Gold-Burg will play on the west team. Bren Fenoglio from Nocona will play on the east team along with her Coach Kara Lucherk.
Lucherk also will coach the east team in the big school game that will follow.
In that game, Bowie’s Olivia Gill will play for the west team.
The football game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Midwestern State University’s Memorial Stadium.
On the east team, Bowie’s Seth Mann and Troy Kesey will suit up.
Also on the east team, Nocona has Brady McCasland, Charlie Fuller, Johnny Stone and Cooper Waldrip playing as well.
To read the full story and see pictures of all 16 athletes, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
4H Horse Club winners announced
These girls were all around winners at the June 8 Montague County 4H Horse Club show. High Point buckle winners were Emersyn Denoon and Laney Dyer, reserve all around halter winners were Kenzi McEwen and Audrey DeMore.
SPORTS
Bowie BMX hosts big race next weekend
The Bowie BMX Bike Park is hosting a three-day racing event on June 14-16. On June 14, it will host the Bob Warnicke Scholarship race. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the races will start at 7 p.m. On June 15,the park will host the Race for Life Leukemia Fundraiser. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and races will start at 5 p.m. On June 16, Bowie BMX will host the Texas State Championship Qualifier races. Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and races will start at noon. All parking and spectator seats are open to the public all three days. Bowie BMX Park is located at 801. W. Mill Street.
SPORTS
Bowie hires new softball coach
The Bowie softball program will be led by a new face this next school year.
Griffin Fields comes to Bowie after spending the last six years at Iowa Park. Before that he spent time at Muenster.
Fields spent his time as the assistant coach in softball at Iowa Park though he was the head girl’s basketball coach along with being the girl’s sports coordinator.
At Muenster before that he was the head softball coach and said he always wanted to get back to leading in that sport.
At Bowie he will also serve as an assistant girl’s basketball coach as well as leading the girls cross country team.
“I’ve known Coach (Matthew) Miller a long time,” Fields said. “Loved the job he does on the basketball side of things and with the girl’s program. It was just time for a change. I’ve been a head softball coach before and I always said I would like to get back to being the head softball position. Bowie was an opportunity where me and Miller could work together in basketball and also an opportunity for me to lead a softball program again.”
With his youngest two kids, Kyler and Gracyn, recently graduated from Iowa Park, the opportunity to leave for a good situation was now open for Fields.
“Being in the same district with Bowie the last two years and watching their program, especially this year with some good young pieces on the softball side of things that I think we can mold and grow and be successful with,” Fields said.
Field’s hiring allows previous Coach Heather Daniell to take a step back so she will have more time to go see her daughter play softball at Wayland Baptist University.
“She was looking to spend more time with her family and be able to go watch her kid play college softball more, so it was just a good fit for the softball program to let him lead that,” Athletic Director Tyler Price said.
The Lady Rabbits went 3-9 in district last year as the young team, featuring several key underclassmen that graduated only two seniors, showed some promise and increased competitiveness as the season wore on. Bowie last made the playoffs in 2019.
“I’ve seen a lot of really good softball over the last six years, being really fortunate at Iowa Park to see what it takes and learn from Coach (Eric) Simmons,” Fields said. “I think there pieces here and some kids that really want this program to be on the uptick and looked at in the area as one that is going to be competitive every time we step on the field.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS7 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS10 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint