Nocona Councilors meet on Tuesdsay

Members of the Nocona City Council handled a brief agenda of business in its Tuesday night session.

Trent Myers was named to the Nocona Economic Development Corporation Board (Type B).

A grant expenditure of $20,000 shared between the Type A and B NEDC boards also was approved. That grant will be used by the Chisholm Trail Rodeo Committee as they replace the concrete bleachers at the rodeo arena. The bottom section was unrepairable and is being replaced, while the other bleachers are being repaired and box seating is being added.

The city received only one bid for hot mix asphalt. Austin Bridge bid $89.91 per load delivered and $165 a ton for pothole mix, also delivered.

Councilors approved the annual memorandum of understand with the Helen Farabee Centers, which provide local mental health services. The city supports the programs with an annual contribution of $1,500.

Updates to the emergency action plan for Lake Nocona Dam were reviewed. City Secretary Revell Hardison said most of the changes related to names of those involved and other contractors and supplies that have to be provided with the plan.

