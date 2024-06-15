NEWS
Councilors review other topics
While the Bowie City Council was focused on its planning workshop and electric power discussion this week, there were numerous other action items on the agenda.
Responding to complaints about the condition of the walking trail at Pelham Park, councilors Monday approved a request to pay for temporary patching and make plans to resurface it in the next budget year. Public Works Director Stony Lowrance said they have done some patching and plan to redig a ditch line near the pool were water goes along the trail.
He added the street department is already behind due to the wet weather, so he does not think it will be possible to get to it this year. The patching costs run around $4,168 and those invoices were accepted.
During the recent parks board meeting it was reported they have a bid of $20,000 for the resurfacing, which Parks Department Head Clyde Johnson said he would ask for it in his capital improvements budget for 2024-25 and would depend on council approval.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
NEWS
Harsh budget realities debated
CORRECTION – In the full print edition of this story in the weekend Bowie News, there is an error in the PCRF factor being considered by the city council.
The story said the possible increase was .111 cents, but this is incorrect. It should have read, .0111 cents. We apologize for this error and any confusion it may have caused.
By BARBARA GREEN
[email protected]
In its first planning workshop of the year, the Bowie City Council reviewed an extensive infrastructure needs plan, electric costs and 10 years of historical budget data during its two-hour session Monday night.
There were some harsh realities debated as the council tackles long-term problems centered primarily around infrastructure.
Public Works Director Stony Lowrance provided a six-page infrastructure plan for water, sewer and streets. He began work on this plan in August using details from the previous drainage report and cost estimates he obtained from engineers.
Lowrance explained the basic costs of chip and seal, which is the process the city staff can do, compared to asphalt. He pointed to priority streets in the next five years that include drainage, crossings, line replacement and reconstructing streets where work is done.
He also provided costs if some streets were contracted out for asphalt.
“We are way behind now due to weather, but in a good year we can do about two miles a year. The cost of material and fuel also impact costs. With the people I have and the equipment, we are doing the best we can. There are a lot of issues with infrastructure and all cities no matter the size have the same problems, we just waited a bit too late to address them, so it kind of backed up on us,” said Lowrance.
Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News. Read below the infrastructure plan for streets, water and sewer and the airport that was presented Tuesday night. Pictured above members of the Bowie City Council and city staff examine documents at Monday’s workshop. (Photo by Barbara Green)
NEWS
So far 2024 sixth wettest year in DFW area
The National Weather Service says 2024 is among the wettest year-to-date. As of May 14 it is the sixth wettest for both the Dallas-Fort Worth and Waco areas.
The year 1990 was number one with 28.49 inches of rain.
Through the end of May Bowie received a total of 22.6 inches of rain. May recorded 8.79 inches alone. April had 5.58, March 3.70, February, 1.63 and January, 2.90.
Nocona recorded a total of 22.83 inches. For May it saw 7.54 inches of rain, April 8.6 inches, March, 1.97, February, 1.84 and January 2.88.
NEWS
Texas Farm Bureau provides $1.8 million to wildfire relief
Thanks to more than 1,800 generous contributions, Texas Farm Bureau and its Texas Panhandle Wildfire Relief Fund recently distributed more than $1.8 million to farmers and ranchers impacted by February and March wildfires in the Panhandle.
“The scope and size of the Panhandle wildfires were unprecedented. Farm Bureau members, organizations and others from across the state and nation called in asking how they could help,” TFB President Russell Boening said. “While this aid cannot replace everything that was lost, we hope it truly helps in the recovery of those still reeling from the disaster.”
Wildfires burned more than 1.2 million acres in the Panhandle. The Texas Panhandle Wildfire Relief Fund provided assistance for unreimbursed losses of livestock, feed, fences, equipment and the cost of temporary pastures.
Farmers and ranchers with unreimbursed agricultural losses were encouraged to apply for assistance. The relief fund was established through the organization’s nonprofit Agriculture Research and Education Foundation.
“Farm Bureau members and the larger agricultural community have always stepped up to help their neighbors in need, and this wildfire relief fund collected tax-deductible donations to meet the needs in affected areas,” Boening said.
A group of volunteer leaders selected by the TFB board of directors determined the allotment of aid. TFB and non-TFB members received funding for unreimbursed expenses related to the wildfires.
“Farming and ranching is an expensive business,” Boening said. “We hope with this support, those impacted can continue to rebuild and recover from the wildfires that devastated such a large area of the Texas Panhandle.”
