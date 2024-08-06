Bowie BMX hosts big race next weekend

The Bowie softball program will be led by a new face this next school year.

Griffin Fields comes to Bowie after spending the last six years at Iowa Park. Before that he spent time at Muenster.

Fields spent his time as the assistant coach in softball at Iowa Park though he was the head girl’s basketball coach along with being the girl’s sports coordinator.

At Muenster before that he was the head softball coach and said he always wanted to get back to leading in that sport.

At Bowie he will also serve as an assistant girl’s basketball coach as well as leading the girls cross country team.

“I’ve known Coach (Matthew) Miller a long time,” Fields said. “Loved the job he does on the basketball side of things and with the girl’s program. It was just time for a change. I’ve been a head softball coach before and I always said I would like to get back to being the head softball position. Bowie was an opportunity where me and Miller could work together in basketball and also an opportunity for me to lead a softball program again.”

With his youngest two kids, Kyler and Gracyn, recently graduated from Iowa Park, the opportunity to leave for a good situation was now open for Fields.

“Being in the same district with Bowie the last two years and watching their program, especially this year with some good young pieces on the softball side of things that I think we can mold and grow and be successful with,” Fields said.

Field’s hiring allows previous Coach Heather Daniell to take a step back so she will have more time to go see her daughter play softball at Wayland Baptist University.

“She was looking to spend more time with her family and be able to go watch her kid play college softball more, so it was just a good fit for the softball program to let him lead that,” Athletic Director Tyler Price said.

The Lady Rabbits went 3-9 in district last year as the young team, featuring several key underclassmen that graduated only two seniors, showed some promise and increased competitiveness as the season wore on. Bowie last made the playoffs in 2019.

“I’ve seen a lot of really good softball over the last six years, being really fortunate at Iowa Park to see what it takes and learn from Coach (Eric) Simmons,” Fields said. “I think there pieces here and some kids that really want this program to be on the uptick and looked at in the area as one that is going to be competitive every time we step on the field.”

