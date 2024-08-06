SPORTS
Bowie BMX hosts big race next weekend
The Bowie BMX Bike Park is hosting a three-day racing event on June 14-16. On June 14, it will host the Bob Warnicke Scholarship race. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the races will start at 7 p.m. On June 15,the park will host the Race for Life Leukemia Fundraiser. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and races will start at 5 p.m. On June 16, Bowie BMX will host the Texas State Championship Qualifier races. Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and races will start at noon. All parking and spectator seats are open to the public all three days. Bowie BMX Park is located at 801. W. Mill Street.
SPORTS
Bowie hires new softball coach
The Bowie softball program will be led by a new face this next school year.
Griffin Fields comes to Bowie after spending the last six years at Iowa Park. Before that he spent time at Muenster.
Fields spent his time as the assistant coach in softball at Iowa Park though he was the head girl’s basketball coach along with being the girl’s sports coordinator.
At Muenster before that he was the head softball coach and said he always wanted to get back to leading in that sport.
At Bowie he will also serve as an assistant girl’s basketball coach as well as leading the girls cross country team.
“I’ve known Coach (Matthew) Miller a long time,” Fields said. “Loved the job he does on the basketball side of things and with the girl’s program. It was just time for a change. I’ve been a head softball coach before and I always said I would like to get back to being the head softball position. Bowie was an opportunity where me and Miller could work together in basketball and also an opportunity for me to lead a softball program again.”
With his youngest two kids, Kyler and Gracyn, recently graduated from Iowa Park, the opportunity to leave for a good situation was now open for Fields.
“Being in the same district with Bowie the last two years and watching their program, especially this year with some good young pieces on the softball side of things that I think we can mold and grow and be successful with,” Fields said.
Field’s hiring allows previous Coach Heather Daniell to take a step back so she will have more time to go see her daughter play softball at Wayland Baptist University.
“She was looking to spend more time with her family and be able to go watch her kid play college softball more, so it was just a good fit for the softball program to let him lead that,” Athletic Director Tyler Price said.
The Lady Rabbits went 3-9 in district last year as the young team, featuring several key underclassmen that graduated only two seniors, showed some promise and increased competitiveness as the season wore on. Bowie last made the playoffs in 2019.
“I’ve seen a lot of really good softball over the last six years, being really fortunate at Iowa Park to see what it takes and learn from Coach (Eric) Simmons,” Fields said. “I think there pieces here and some kids that really want this program to be on the uptick and looked at in the area as one that is going to be competitive every time we step on the field.”
To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.
SPORTS
Saint Jo hosts fundraiser for Reyling
On Saturday, Saint Jo Independent School District hosted a fundraiser for 2021 graduate Hannah Reyling, who has been in the hospital dealing with bacterial meningitis since the end of February. More than 20 teams entered in tournaments for basketball, cornhole and volleyball. All proceeds went to Reyling and her family.
SPORTS
Bowie baseball awards released
With Jacksboro falling short in the regional final last week, the baseball all-district awards have now been released for Bowie.
The Jackrabbits, who finished fourth in the district standings, had several athletes earn all-district honors.
Edmond De Leon was given a superlative award, sharing co-pitcher of the year honors.
First team honors went to first basemen Troy Kesey, outfielder Tucker Jones and infielder Boston Farris.
Second team selections went to infielder Cy Egenbacher, infielder Rayder Mann and catcher Hayden Rodriguez. Pitcher Trae Seigler was chosen as honorable mention.
To see the full list, including academic all-district awards along with more pictures, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.
Trending
-
NEWS2 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS7 months ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS1 year ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS1 year ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS10 months ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
NEWS1 year ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
NEWS1 year ago
Bowie Police face three-hour standoff after possible domestic fight
-
NEWS2 years ago
Driver stopped by a man running into the street, robbed at knifepoint