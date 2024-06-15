So far 2024 sixth wettest year in DFW area

: Undefined array key "file" inon line: Undefined array key "file" inon line: Undefined array key "file" inon line

CORRECTION – In the full print edition of this story in the weekend Bowie News, there is an error in the PCRF factor being considered by the city council.

The story said the possible increase was .111 cents, but this is incorrect. It should have read, .0111 cents. We apologize for this error and any confusion it may have caused.

By BARBARA GREEN

In its first planning workshop of the year, the Bowie City Council reviewed an extensive infrastructure needs plan, electric costs and 10 years of historical budget data during its two-hour session Monday night.

There were some harsh realities debated as the council tackles long-term problems centered primarily around infrastructure.

Public Works Director Stony Lowrance provided a six-page infrastructure plan for water, sewer and streets. He began work on this plan in August using details from the previous drainage report and cost estimates he obtained from engineers.

Lowrance explained the basic costs of chip and seal, which is the process the city staff can do, compared to asphalt. He pointed to priority streets in the next five years that include drainage, crossings, line replacement and reconstructing streets where work is done.

He also provided costs if some streets were contracted out for asphalt.

“We are way behind now due to weather, but in a good year we can do about two miles a year. The cost of material and fuel also impact costs. With the people I have and the equipment, we are doing the best we can. There are a lot of issues with infrastructure and all cities no matter the size have the same problems, we just waited a bit too late to address them, so it kind of backed up on us,” said Lowrance.

Read the full story in your weekend Bowie News. Read below the infrastructure plan for streets, water and sewer and the airport that was presented Tuesday night. Pictured above members of the Bowie City Council and city staff examine documents at Monday’s workshop. (Photo by Barbara Green)