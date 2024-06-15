Bowie High choir student receives state honor

Joe Caballero

Joe Caballero, pastor of the Montague County Cowboy Church, has been selected as the Jim Bowie Day’s Parade Grand Marshal. He and his wife Angela have two children, Ethan and Riley.

The couple moved to Sunset in 2001 and he joined MCCC in 2007. In 2008 he was made associate pastor under Walter Haynie. When Haynie retired in 2010 Caballero became pastor of the cowboy church.

Caballero reflects on a varied past career where he worked as a design engineer for some of the biggest companies in the United States.

He helped design and manufacture automobiles, busses, heavy equipment and some of the most sophisticated aircraft in the aerospace industry. Caballero also has worked as a cowboy for ranches in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado.

When asked about his accomplishments for this story, Caballero humbly says he has not accomplished or achieved anything worth talking about. However, he is quick to talk about his faith and that path he has taken.

“Accomplishment: If I have ever put a smile on someone’s face, brought joy to their hearts, encourage, a sense of peace, help resort their faith, if I have helped someone through a tough time, if I had the chance to introduce someone to Jesus, then I have accomplished something,” he said.

Caballero added he loves people and being involved in community outreach making people smile, laugh and being of service to others.

