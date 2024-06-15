COUNTY LIFE
MCCC selected as Jim Bowie Days grand marshal
Joe Caballero, pastor of the Montague County Cowboy Church, has been selected as the Jim Bowie Day’s Parade Grand Marshal. He and his wife Angela have two children, Ethan and Riley.
The couple moved to Sunset in 2001 and he joined MCCC in 2007. In 2008 he was made associate pastor under Walter Haynie. When Haynie retired in 2010 Caballero became pastor of the cowboy church.
Caballero reflects on a varied past career where he worked as a design engineer for some of the biggest companies in the United States.
He helped design and manufacture automobiles, busses, heavy equipment and some of the most sophisticated aircraft in the aerospace industry. Caballero also has worked as a cowboy for ranches in Texas, New Mexico and Colorado.
When asked about his accomplishments for this story, Caballero humbly says he has not accomplished or achieved anything worth talking about. However, he is quick to talk about his faith and that path he has taken.
“Accomplishment: If I have ever put a smile on someone’s face, brought joy to their hearts, encourage, a sense of peace, help resort their faith, if I have helped someone through a tough time, if I had the chance to introduce someone to Jesus, then I have accomplished something,” he said.
Caballero added he loves people and being involved in community outreach making people smile, laugh and being of service to others.
Read more about Jim Bowie Days in the weekend Bowie News.
Library adventure continues with scavenger hunt
Bowie Public Library’s Summer Reading program will be at the Bowie Community Center on Tuesdays starting at 10 a.m.
Summer reading is open to children ages 0-12. Children will be given a reading log to bring with them to each program. At the end of the season each child receives a book.
On June 18 there will be a scavenger hunt and a hike. Everyone will be making binoculars and learn hiking safety from the Boy Scouts of Troop 121 at Pelham Park. Bring the whole family our for a morning of adventure.
Bowie High choir student receives state honor
Nocona Councilors meet on Tuesdsay
Members of the Nocona City Council handled a brief agenda of business in its Tuesday night session.
Trent Myers was named to the Nocona Economic Development Corporation Board (Type B).
A grant expenditure of $20,000 shared between the Type A and B NEDC boards also was approved. That grant will be used by the Chisholm Trail Rodeo Committee as they replace the concrete bleachers at the rodeo arena. The bottom section was unrepairable and is being replaced, while the other bleachers are being repaired and box seating is being added.
The city received only one bid for hot mix asphalt. Austin Bridge bid $89.91 per load delivered and $165 a ton for pothole mix, also delivered.
Councilors approved the annual memorandum of understand with the Helen Farabee Centers, which provide local mental health services. The city supports the programs with an annual contribution of $1,500.
Updates to the emergency action plan for Lake Nocona Dam were reviewed. City Secretary Revell Hardison said most of the changes related to names of those involved and other contractors and supplies that have to be provided with the plan.
Read the full story in the weekend Bowie News.
