Bowie Police searching for missing teens

Two 14-year-old boys were reported missing by their family Monday night after they did not return home from school.

Bowie Police Sergeant Randy Hanson said the missing persons report was made about 7:30 p.m. on May 14. Jeffery and Tabitha Davis reported the children, Ashton and Ethan Davis, did not come home. They had left the house shortly after 6:30 a.m.Monday for what the parents thought was school.

Hanson said they found the boys had packed some bags and had also contacted a friend on social media, afterwhich the teens blocked access to their social media.

“We believe they were going to the Wichita Falls area. We are talking with friends and relatives about possible places they may go. There is no information how they are transporting themselves,” said Hanson.

Police have been in touch with Wichita and Clay County law enforcement about the missing teens.

Anyone with information about these missing teens is urged call the police department at 872-2251.