OBITUARIES
Johnny Breeden
August 5, 1961 – June 17, 2026
MONTAGUE – Johnny Breeden, 64, died on June 17, 2026 in Nocona.
A graveside services was at 11 a.m. on June 22 at the Montague Cemetery.
He was born on Aug. 5, 1961 in Bowie to Johnnie and Joyce Breeden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Joyce Breeden.
He is survived by his brother, Dale Breeden; sisters, Bonnie Watkins, Gainesville and Barbara Osbourn, Nocona; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Eva Charlene “Charley” May
July 29, 1952 – June 15, 2026
SUNSET – Eva Charlene “Charley” May, 73 passed from her earthly life on June 15, 2026.
A graveside service was at 11 a.m. on June 23 at Sunset Cemetery with Pastor Doyle Wade officiating.
Eva Charlene May was born in Denton on July 29, 1952 to Charles Frank Odom and Jewel Dean (Spindle) Odom. She grew up in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School in 1970. She married Ronald “Ronny” May in 1973, in Arlington before they moved to Sunset in 1980. Charlene earned an associate’s degree in accounting and used this degree when she went to work for Lerner’s Department stores head office in Grand Prairie. She later went to work for the North Texas Baptist Association in Decatur.
She was an avid fan of Elvis Presley and NASCAR; she loved horseback riding when she was younger and enjoyed looking at and having horses around throughout the years. She loved cruising and playing dominoes and cards. Many close friends will miss her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles Frank and Jewell Dean Odom.
Charlene is survived by her husband, Ronald E. May, Sunset; daughter, Veronica Chas May, North Richland Hills; sister, Loretta Carol Carmichiel, Erlanger, KY; niece, Tina Gail and husband Glenn, Louisville, KY, Tina’s son and Cory, Louisville, KY; sister-in-law, Patti May Stone and husband, Darrell of Whitney; brother-in-law, Dennis G. May and wife Sherri, Cleburne; along with nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
Paid publication
OBITUARIES
Herbert Lee Mikeworth
March 4, 1948 – June 12, 2026
BELLEVUE – Herbert Lee Mikeworth, 79, died on June 12, 2026 in Dallas.(Need to add TX at end of sentence.)
A memorial service was at 1 p.m. on June 22 at Bellevue Cemetery, with Pastor John Christoff officiating.
He was born on March 4, 1948, to Henry “Neal” and Clara “Estelline” (Bridgewater) Mikeworth in Wichita Falls. He attended school in Amarillo until his junior year, when his father’s job transferred the family to Illinois. He graduated from high school in Illinois and went on to attend DeVry Institute and the College of DuPage.
On Oct. 14, 1972, He married Linda Mueller in Geneva, IL. He worked at DuKane Corporation as an ultrasonic applications engineer from 1970 until his retirement in 2010.
He was a lifetime member of Geneva Lodge #139, having joined in 1972. He also was a member of the Fox River Chapter #14 RAM, the Royal Ark Masons of Illinois, the James C. Loving Sr. Council #130 Cryptic Masons of Geneva and the Valley of Quincy Masonic bodies in Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry “Neal” and Clara “Estelline” Mikeworth.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Mueller Mikeworth; daughter, Tonya Mikeworth Gilmore; son, Joseph Mikeworth; one grandson and brother, Larry Mikeworth.
Arrangements are entrusted to White Family Funeral Home of Bowie.
OBITUARIES
Mark Cullen Smith
October 27, 1949 – June 16 2026
NOCONA – Mark Cullen Smith died on June 16, 2026 in Nocona, TX.
A celebration of life service will take place at a later date.
He was born on Oct. 27, 1949 in Chicago, IL where his father was attending pilot training for the airline company that would eventually become Delta Airlines. As soon as possible, the family came back to Hurst, where he grew up.
He graduated high school at L.D. Bell in Euless. After graduation, he attended Tarrant County Community College and graduated with an associate degree in aeronautical technology. He received his AP license prior to graduation, and worked for Denton Piper Sales and Service, Dallas Airmotive, and then Midcoast Aviation in Saint Louis, working on both jet and prop-driven aircraft.
In 1973 he was hired by Cessna Aircraft Company in Wichita, KS as a field service engineer, providing engineering coordination and support involving maintenance and service issues for more than 200 Cessna Citation corporate jets throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Idaho, Utah, New Mexico, Louisiana and Mexico. He retired from Cessna in 2009, and he and his wife then moved full-time to their very small cattle ranch in Montague County.
He is preceded in death by his mother, LaVoe Taylor Smith; father, Jack Phillip Smith and daughter, Nicole Smith Derrick.
He is survived by his wife, Gale Cochran-Smith, Montague; son, Phillip Smith, Fort Worth and two grandchildren.
Memorials can be made to the Nocona General Hospital Foundation or the Nocona Carpenter Shop/Meals on Wheels program.
Trending
-
NEWS3 years ago
Suspect indicted, jailed in Tia Hutson murder
-
NEWS4 years ago
2 hurt, 1 jailed after shooting incident north of Nocona
-
NEWS3 years ago
SO investigating possible murder/suicide
-
NEWS3 years ago
Wreck takes the life of BHS teen, 16
-
NEWS3 years ago
Murder unsolved – 1 year later Tia Hutson’s family angry, frustrated with no arrest
-
Show us something good9 years ago
Country music star children perform in Bowie
-
NEWS3 years ago
Sheriff’s office called out to infant’s death
-
100th Birthday4 years ago
Looking back at the 1958 Centennial edition of The Bowie News