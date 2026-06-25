

October 27, 1949 – June 16 2026

NOCONA – Mark Cullen Smith died on June 16, 2026 in Nocona, TX.

A celebration of life service will take place at a later date.

He was born on Oct. 27, 1949 in Chicago, IL where his father was attending pilot training for the airline company that would eventually become Delta Airlines. As soon as possible, the family came back to Hurst, where he grew up.

He graduated high school at L.D. Bell in Euless. After graduation, he attended Tarrant County Community College and graduated with an associate degree in aeronautical technology. He received his AP license prior to graduation, and worked for Denton Piper Sales and Service, Dallas Airmotive, and then Midcoast Aviation in Saint Louis, working on both jet and prop-driven aircraft.

In 1973 he was hired by Cessna Aircraft Company in Wichita, KS as a field service engineer, providing engineering coordination and support involving maintenance and service issues for more than 200 Cessna Citation corporate jets throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Idaho, Utah, New Mexico, Louisiana and Mexico. He retired from Cessna in 2009, and he and his wife then moved full-time to their very small cattle ranch in Montague County.

He is preceded in death by his mother, LaVoe Taylor Smith; father, Jack Phillip Smith and daughter, Nicole Smith Derrick.

He is survived by his wife, Gale Cochran-Smith, Montague; son, Phillip Smith, Fort Worth and two grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to the Nocona General Hospital Foundation or the Nocona Carpenter Shop/Meals on Wheels program.