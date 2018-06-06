Sheriff’s deputies investigate UTV theft

CRIME OF THE WEEK June 6, 2018

The Montague County Sheriff’s office released the following case for the Crime of the Week for Crime Stoppers.

On May 29, Montague County sheriff’s deputies responded to State Highway 59, north of Bowie, for a reported theft of property.

An orange 2006 Kubota utility vehicle was stolen sometime between May 27 and 8 a.m. on May 29.

The vehicle is described as follows: 2006 Kubota UTV, single seat with a silver grill guard on the front with the back half coated with black rubber spray coating. There is a metal screen covering the rear of the cab, it also has a trailer hitch and an after market heater and blower.

Anyone with information about this item or incident is encouraged to call the Montague County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 866-499-8477. If the information helps further the case the caller may be eligible for a reward.