Anna Ruth Tucker

December 20, 1939 – September 9, 2018

NOCONA – Anna Ruth Tucker, 78, died on Sept. 9, 2018.

A visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Sept. 12 before the services.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sept. 12 under the direction of Jerry Woods Funeral Home in Nocona.

Tucker was born on Dec. 20, 1939 to Mary Lee and Ed Cunningham in Nocona. She married Jackie Lee Tucker on Jan. 1, 1954.

She was preceded in death by her Husband of 39 years, Jackie Lee Tucker; mother and father, Mary Lee and Ed Cunningham. three brothers, E.L., Basil and Stanley Cunningham; and sister Almeda Bell.

Survivors include her three beautiful daughters LeAn Barnett, Wichita Falls, Melisha Sims, Houston, MS and Mike Sims, Mantee, MS and Tracy Sims, Mantee, MS; three granddaughters; seven great grandchildren.

For those desiring memorials can be made to International Hearing Dog, Inc. 5901 E. 89th Avenue, Henderson, CO 80640, 303-287-3277.