Bowie powerlifting does well at meets

The Bowie powerlifting teams had a productive last week competing at different meets.

The girls competed at a league meet in Ponder on Jan. 17 while some of the less experienced boy’s members competed at Jacksboro on Jan. 19.

The girls team dominated the competition at the smaller meet as eight girls took home first place medals in their weight classes with 11 medals overall. Jessie Henry, Sierra Skinner, Emma Skinner, Maddie Baker, Kerstin Kindsfather, Jenna Rogers, Carrington Davis and Chelsea Price each won their weight classes.

Davis weighed in just over her usual weight class of 181 pounds and had to compete in the 198 pound class.

It did not matter as she still easily won by 200 pounds while setting a personal record in squat with 405 pounds and deadlift, lifting 320.

With two weeks until their next meet, personal records are expected to go down when they next compete.

The boys competed at Jacksboro on Saturday. It was a junior varsity meet and the Jackrabbits competing were mostly inexperienced or younger members who did not compete in the first meet the previous week.

Despite that, the team ended up in fifth place out of 11 schools competing with six boys bringing home medals.

The standout was Zack Otto winning the 220 pound weight class, lifting a personal best 1,215 pounds. He benched 295 pounds, squatted 475 pounds and deadlifted 445 pounds.

The total wound up being tied with another lifter, but Otto weighed in at a lower weight so the gold went to him.

Other medalists included Ethan Meyers getting silver in the 132 pound class, Abraham Aguirre and Silas Carillo earning fourth and fifth in the 165 pound weight class, Todd Holmes earning fifth in the 198 pound weight class and Bryan Arellano earning third in the 242 pound weight class.

The boys next meet is on Thursday at Alvord that will include both varsity and junior varsity lifters starting at 4:30 p.m. The girls are off this week and do not lift again until Jan. 31 at Paradise High School.

To see full results for all lifters, pick up a copy of the mid-week edition of the Bowie News.