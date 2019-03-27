Bowie Intermediate GT earns invite to international event

Bowie Intermediate School’s fourth and fifth grade Gifted and Talented students have qualified to participate in an international conference as a result of their Team Rabbits Crayon Upcycling Community Problem Solvers project.

Team Rabbits is the Texas At-Large Champion for the junior division community problem solvers competition, which led to their invitation to the international event.

Teams from 13 countries will attend and compete at the international conference June 5-9 at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, MA. Four teams from Texas have been invited.

Team Rabbits will be conducting various fundraisers and seeking donations to help pay for related travel costs to attend the international conference. The team has 15 fourth and fifth grade students and coupled with chaperones the team is looking at about $20,000, and while the school board has indicated it will support the team participating funds were not budgeted for this item.

Cindy Hedeman, instructor , called this an exciting opportunity for a program in its first year.

“We have never done this project before and we just dove right in. It is a once-in-a-lifetime event for the kids,” said the teacher.

Those interested in contributing to this trip may contact Hedeman at cindy.hedeman@bowieisd.net or Assistant Superintendent Christie Walker at christie.ewalker@bowieisd.net. Donations also made be dropped off at the school or central office.

A GoFundMe account has been established at : https://www.gofundme.com/team-rabbits-future-problem-solvers. A Donor’s Choose page has been established at: http://www.donorschoose.org/Cindy.Hedeman>”>www.donorschoose.org/Cindy.Hedeman<_tmp_url_0_>;.

