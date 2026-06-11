NEWS
Six county fire departments earn forest service grants
Six Montague County volunteer fire department have received grants from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
The service recently approved $29.3 million in funding for grants to through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.
In the fourth funding round of the year, the program awarded 531 grants addressing volunteer fire department requests for personal protective equipment, slip-on units, fire and rescue equipment, water tenders, small brush trucks and training aids.
Nocona Hills Volunteer Fire Department received a $300,000 grant for a water tender vehicle. Montague and Sunset VFDs each received $45,000 for a slip-on unit, and the Nocona rural, Nocona city and Saint Jo VFDs each received $25,000 for fire and rescue equipment.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
NEWS
BISD superintendent annual evaluation, contract set for agenda
Several personnel issues including the superintendent’s summative evaluation and filling the vacant intermediate principal position face the Bowie School Trustees when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on June 16.
The superintendent’s review is usually done in two parts during the year with the summative an effort to evaluate overall progress. Donna Hale’s contract also will be considered. as she marks her first year leading the district.
For the intermediate principal’s job, Jason Childress left the post last month taking the new formed director of student services, which will handle many of the tasks the assistant superintendent handled such as curriculum and test scores. That assistant position was eliminated by the board after Lee Ann Farris left the job. Childress’ resignation has been submitted.
Filling the principal’s job and consideration of a rental agreement for a portion of the bus parking lot property also are set for executive session. Any action all these topics will be considered back in open session.
On the regular agenda, the board will receive the 2025 fiscal audit for Jack County. A small portion of the district runs into that county.
The superintendent will provide operational reports and personnel updates. Childress will present the preliminary STAAR scores and the status of board goals, while Paula Peterson, finance director, gives the monthly financial report.
Numerous annual items will be up for action: Contract for cafeteria software; budget amendments; consider the ESSA application, the Montague and Jack County Tax Appraisal District budgets; library books for the elementary; ESC 9 contracts and a Texas Association of School Boards policy updates.
The board also will consider offering open enrollment for pre-kindergarten students for the next school year.
NEWS
As heat rises, take precautions to be safe
NEWS
Budget hikes start early as MCTAD presents its budget to commissioners
By BARBARA GREEN
editor@bowienewsonline.com
Montague County Commissioners got their first look at higher expenses that can be anticipated for the new budget year as the appraisal district submitted its 2026-27 budget for consideration and the county also learned how much its health insurance will be go up in the new year.
The court met for its first meeting in June Monday. Kim Haralson, chief appraiser, presented the Montague County Tax Appraisal District budget proposal making her first stop with commissioners. She explained the budget is driven by a focus on cost-containment and reduction in operating expenses where possible.
“The abundance of growth we continue to see in the county is not showing any indication of slowing down. We are continuing to maintain five staff members for appraising as they have for 38 years.
Read the full story in the Thursday Bowie News.
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