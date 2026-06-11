Pauline Heathington



February 13 ,1943 – June 7,2026

BOWIE – Gloria Gale Byork 83, passed away peacefully during the morning hours of June 7, 2026.

A visitation will take place from 4-6 p.m. on June 14 at the White Family Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on June 15 at the White Family Funeral Home.

The burial will follow at Cundiff Cemetery in Jack County.

Gloria was born in Big Spring on Feb. 13, 1943 to Donald and Nancy Haire.

Goria worked numerous jobs during her lifetime. She was a waitress, a mechanical assembler of ALTEC Sound Products, working at Haggers Slacks Co., working for the City of Bowie, a meter reader and finally found a career in law enforcement at the Montague County Sheriff Department. Gloria was a dedicated, respected employee and was always referred to as “Miss Gloria” by prisoners and staff alike. During her time at the Montague County Sheriff Department, she was a Jail Sergeant and was also commissioned as a reserved deputy. Gloria retired after 20 years of dedicated service. Gloria was a member of the Eastern Star and a member of the Texas Department of Public Safety Officer Association Auxiliary.

It was while working at ALTEC Sound Products that she met John. Their friendship turned into true love. Gloria and John got married in 1974, a marriage lasting over 53 years and they loved each other very much.

Gloria and John raised three exceptional boys who grew up to be men, husbands and fathers. God gifted her with 18 grand/great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and still counting. Each child has their own different personality. Gloria was a caring, loving and fantastic mother and grandmother.

John and Gloria truly enjoyed traveling. They started on motorcycles, traveling to all 48 lower states at least twice along with most of the Canadian Provinces. Then the cruises started. There were two cruises through the Panama Canal, cruises to Alaska, most of the Caribbean Island, Hawaii, England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales, Amsterdam and to the North Point of Norway. They even cruised to Japan.

A world cruise was planned, but it was not to be…. God called her for a more important journey and she is with Him now.

Glora is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Nancy Haire and eldest son, Curtis Lynn Patranella.

Gloria is survived in life by her husband, John Byork; brother, Terry Haire and his wife Barbara; sister, Donna and her husband Pete Karagines; son, Craig Byork and wife, Tammy; son, John Byork Jr. and wife Erin, along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her loving spirit, beautiful blue eyes and smile will truly be missed.



Paid publication