Connect with us

COUNTY LIFE

Senior citizen health fair on June 11

Published

8 hours ago

on

There will be a Summer Kick-Off Health Fair for senior citizens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 11 at the Bowie Senior Citizens Center.
Join the group for a free chicken spaghetti lunch, door prizes and games. The Lions Club will host free eye exams and there will free blood pressure checks.
Questions can be directed to Cynthia Hawkins at 940-366-4960 or Ashlie McCarty at 940-500-8954. The center is located at 502 Pelham Street.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

COUNTY LIFE

Take precautions during high temperatures

Published

1 day ago

on

06/09/2026

By

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Third Music in the Park scheduled June 13

Published

6 days ago

on

06/04/2026

By

As summer opens, the third annual Music in the Park is planned for June 13 in Pelham Park.
This free musical evening will feature a unique array of musical talent to entertain as guests pull up their lawnchairs under the large oak trees. Hosted by the Bowie Community Center and R&K Sound Company, music begins at 4:30 p.m.

The Lowdown Drifters will be headliner with the opening acts of Jesse Wadsworth, Thad Murphy and the Monty Dawson Band of Bowie.

Read the full story in your Thursday Bowie News.

Top photo – ZZ Top Texas performed at the 2025 Music in the Park event. (News file photo)

Continue Reading

COUNTY LIFE

Summer health fair planned June 11

Published

6 days ago

on

06/04/2026

By

There will be a Summer Kick-Off Health Fair for senior citizens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 11 at the Bowie Senior Citizens Center.
Join the group for a free chicken spaghetti lunch, door prizes and games. The Lions Club will host free eye exams and there will free blood pressure checks.
Questions can be directed to Cynthia Hawkins at 940-366-4960 or Ashlie McCarty at 940-500-8954.

Continue Reading
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Trending