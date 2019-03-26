Daisy Applegate

October 15, 1923 – March 22, 2019

BOWIE – Daisy Applegate, 95, died on March 22, 2019 in Bowie, TX.

The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 24 at The White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.

A graveside service was at 2 p.m. on March 25 at the Newport Cemetery in Newport with Pastor Kenneth Wood officiating.

Applegate was born on Oct. 15, 1923 in Paducah, TX to Elwyn and Frances (Lester) Christian. She graduated from Paducah High School. During World War II she worked as a welder, and then worked for Southside Baptist Church, Calvary Baptist Church and the Methodist Church daycare services.

She is preceded in death by her parents; four children, Frances Zittle, Charlie Zittle, James Zittle, and Roger Applegate; husbands, Edward Zittle and Theodore Applegate; sister, Mildred Applegate; brothers, Buck Christian and Jack Christian; and great grandchildren, Beau Pitts and Heida Zittle.

She is survived by her children, Evelyn Ward, Bertram, LaWanda Knechtel, Athol, MA, Eddie Zittle, Bertram, Robert Zittle, Yuma, AR, Barbara Barker, Lometa and Thorbit Applegate, Bertram; a daughter-in-law; 22 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.