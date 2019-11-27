Wind farm opponents offer safety ordinance proposal

By BARBARA GREEN

A packed courtroom greeted the Montague County Commissioner’s Court Monday as more than 50 people filled the room to hear discussion on a proposed safety ordinance related to wind farms.

The agenda item would create a safety ordinance and setback distances for wind turbines and was requested by Commissioner Mike Mayfield. The audience was composed of many members of the North Texas Heritage Association, which promotes a rural lifestyle and has been in opposition to the development of wind farms due to their impact on that lifestyle.

Four citizens asked to make public comments prior to the discussion. Ann Smith from the NTHA presented a draft public safety proposal for the court to consider. She said while it was originally drafted by her, it also has been reviewed for proper form by retired District Judge Frank Douthitt.

She stated the order relates to health and safety hazards due to a falling object risks in the form of blade or ice, throws from a spinning wind turbine.

