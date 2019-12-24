Butterfield Stage readies ‘Marvin’s Room’ auditions

Now is your chance to be a part of a family friendly show at Butterfield Stage. Come audition Jan. 6 and 7 at 6:30 at the Carnegie Little Theater in the downstairs space at Butterfield Stage Playhouse.

The show, “Marvin’s Room,” which is both funny and touching in equal measure will have performances in March 2020 and is being directed by Russell Schmid.

Winner of the 1991 Drama Desk Award for outstanding play, the 1991 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Play and the 1991 John Gassner Award for Best New American Play, “Marvin’s Room” tells the story of sisters Bessie and Lee. Read the full story and audition schedule in the mid-week Bowie News.