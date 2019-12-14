Indians win game at home 50-41

The Nocona Indians picked up a solid win on Tuesday at home against Iowa Park.

A good second quarter allowed the Indians to get a little of a lead in the second half the Hawks could not make up as Nocona won 50-41.

Coming off of a tough three game losing squid from the Franklin tournament, the Indians needed a good win to get them back on track before heading into their next tournament.

The first quarter saw Nocona come out sharp on offense and led 8-4 after three minutes. Iowa Park was physical and relentless and came back to tie the score at 14-14 heading into the second quarter.

The Indians’ offense kept up its steady pace with great cuts to the basket for close shots. The defense stifled the Hawks for most of the quarter as close contested shots around the basket just would not go in. Nocona led 26-19 at halftime.

Wanting to grow the lead and not let Iowa Park get a full head of steam to make up the difference, the Indians came out of halftime looking great. Nocona scored six points in the first two minutes and led 32-21. The Indians were able to keep that margin for the rest of the quarter as the fourth quarter came and Nocona led 40-29.

The Hawks upped their defensive intensity on the ball. Iowa Park crawled back into the game, but time was running out. After a steal and a layup from the Hawks cut the lead to 44-39 with less than two minutes to go, things looked like they might become dicey for the Indians.

Nocona’s back-up point guard limped off the floor after trying to come back in earlier. Starting point guard Landry McCasland was gassed and beat up from trying to navigate the physical pressure in the second half. Some of the younger and unproven players from the bench had to come in late and contributed in a big way.

With Iowa Park feeling like the momentum in their favor, the Indians broke through the pressure and found Adam Meekins open ahead of the press. The sophomore off the bench knocked in a three-pointer to make it an eight point game 47-39 with a little more than a minute to go that essentially iced the game.

Nocona closed out the game from there with some free throws and good defense to win relatively comfortably 50-41.

The Indians next play at the Jacksboro tournament as they get ready to close out strong before the winter break. Nocona hosts Era at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 17.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.