Bowie softball lights it up

In their final tournament of the season, the Bowie Lady Rabbits softball team had a winning record at Iowa Park last week.

The Lady Rabbits went 3-2 during three days of games, winning in dominating fashion while also being challenged.

The Bowie team did not start the tournament well. The Lady Rabbits played Archer City and lost in frustrating fashion. No Bowie pitcher could find the strike zone. The Lady Rabbits walked 12 Lady Cat batters and hit seven batters during four innings.

Despite only giving up three hits and committing only one fielding error, Archer City still scored 12 runs.

On offense, Bowie had trouble stringing hits together or finding its way on base in any other way. The Lady Cats would go on to win 12-0.

Highlights included extra base hits from Jasmine Jones and Season Eudey.

The Lady Rabbits had nowhere to go but up. Facing Rider next, Bowie bounced back to win in five innings 13-5, scoring at least one run in every inning on offense.

Kyle Fleming led the team with three RBIs while Jayci Logan and Kenzi Short each drove in two. The team had six extra base hits and stole 13 bases, led by Hannah Love swiping three bases.

The next day started bad again for Bowie. Petrolia hit all over the Lady Rabbits, scoring eight runs in the first inning and never looking back. Bowie did good to recover, giving up only one more run in the next three innings, but unfortunately its offense failed to get anything going.

The Lady Rabbits had four hits, with one being an extra base hit from Season Eudey, and failed to draw any walks. Bowie would lose 9-0 to the Lady Pirates.

The Lady Rabbits came into the final day on Saturday looking to finish the tournament strong. Playing a tough game against Tascosa, the teams exchanged runs the entire game.

The Lady Rebels had the lead for most of the game, up 8-3 heading into the bottom of the third inning. Bowie would tie the game the next two innings where the score would stay until Tascosa scored one run in the sixth inning to take a 9-8 lead.

The Lady Rabbits rallied in the final inning, drawing two walks with one out before an RBI single by Love tied the game. With runners in scoring position and only one put, the Lady Rebels allowed a pitch to get by the catcher, allowing Addie Farris to score the winning run on a passed ball. Bowie won 10-9.

Highlights included Jones hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning to initially tie the game up. She finished with a team high four RBIs. Kenzi Short had two doubles in the game and Jayci Logan had a team high three steals to go with the team’s eight for the game.

The final game of the tournament against Seymour turned out to be a fun one. Both teams were scoring runs in bunches and the Lady Panthers actually led 7-6 after two innings.

Bowie would more than double its run total in the third inning and take over from there. The Lady Rabbits would score three runs or more in five of the six innings in the game while their defense shut Seymour out from the fourth inning on. Bowie would win big 21-9.

Highlights included Gracie Bently driving in a team high four RBIs, including a home run a two doubles.

Logan drove in four runs as well as hitting two doubles. Jones hit her second home run of the day as she drove in three runners.

Holzer only allowed one walk while striking out five batters in four innings of work while the defense had two fielding errors.

