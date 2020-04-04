Ad

Bowie City Council to consider city attorney firms

The Bowie City Council will meet in a called session at 5 p.m. on April 6 to interview city attorney candidates.

This meeting will be telecast via Zoom, although the executive session will be closed to the public. A public comments session is set on the agenda and comments will be hosted through Zoom.

The agenda states in executive session the city attorney candidates will include: Renfro Law Group, The Earl Law Firm and Brown and Rotramble Law Firm.

Last month, longtime City Attorney Tracey Jennings resigned as she took another position in Wichita Falls.

