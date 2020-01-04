Closed hospital goes up on foreclosure sale

By BARBARA GREEN

On April 7 the former Central Hospital of Bowie will be sold on the courthouse steps in a substitute trustee’s sale after the owner defaulted on a $2.5 million bank note with CrossFirst Bank.

State emergency officials also are believed to have made a visit to the hospitals to scope it out for possible use during this emergency.



The notice of sale was recently posted on the foreclosures list of the county clerk’s office. The loan deed of trust was executed on Dec. 14, 2017 between Bowie Real Estate Holdings LP and the bank.

The purchase of the former Bowie Memorial Hospital took place on March 2016 and the hospital reopened on May 29, 2017 under the new name. Central Hospital of Bowie “temporarily closed” its doors Feb. 4 with a notice posted on the hospital doors.

The notice stated “We have decided to temporarily suspend operations effective today, February 4, 2020, so that we may have an opportunity to restructure our business.”

It appears the word temporary has flown out the window. The foreclosure notice specifically states the property is being sold “as is, where is” and “with all faults.” It also outlines the specific legal descriptions. The sale will be at 10 a.m. on April 7 on the east steps of the courthouse.

