February 18, 1934 – August 18, 2020

NOCONA – Jewell Maxine “Mickey” Dyer, 86, died on Aug. 18, 2020 in Bowie, TX.

A private family service will be at a later date.

Dyer was born on Feb. 18, 1934 in Fleetwood, OK to William and Mary McDougal Butler. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Nocona. She was a homemaker most of her life and being around her family and taking care of them was what she treasured most.

She is survived by her children, Rhonda Hale, Bonita, Cynthia DeMoss, Nocona, Jennie Adams, Wichita Falls; sister, Fern Turner, Ryan, OK; four grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations in her name can be made to the Humane Society or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.