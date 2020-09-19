Scarecrow contest added to Chicken and Bread Days Sip & Stroll

It is time to mark our heritage with the 25th Annual Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival downtown on the brick streets of Bowie.

Why chicken and bread some may ask? Back in 1904 Mose Johnson and his wife, Mabel, began making history with just $15 and a shoebox full of baby chicks. The M. Johnson Poultry Ranch went on to become the breeders of the World’s Best Laying Strain of Single Comb White Leghorns. At its height, the range was the largest poultry producer in the world.

It is also how the start of our long-standing tradition of Trade Days began. The locals would sell chicken and bread to those stopped at the train depot in downtown. With this pioneering spirit, the tradition of Chicken and Bread Days Heritage Festival was hatched and is hosted the first Saturday of October each year.

This year Bowie Community Development is coordinating with The Bowie News for a Scarecrow Stroll as the theme for the preview evening Sip & Stroll on Oct. 2 starting at 5 p.m.

There will be horse-drawn carriage rides and mini-open house activities in nearly a dozen locations. Guests can sample wine at the merchants and visit the stores.

Cost for the sip and stroll is $10 for an armband and souvenir glass. Sippers may use a previous Sip & Stroll glass but must purchase an armband. Get the bands early at the BCDB office at 101 E. Pecan.

The board is encouraging all businesses to create unique scarecrows to help represent and promote their business or interest. This contest is open to all interested, not just to those participating in Sip & Stroll.

