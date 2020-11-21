The Bowie Rink Hockey Club’s senior team finished second at its first tournament of the season last weekend.

Bowie traveled to Merced, CA to play at the Coast to Coast Hockey Shootout against six other clubs.

With three from California, two from Florida and one from Utah, the Bowie team was the only club from Texas. Not only that, Bowie’s club was the only one that had at least two female players on the floor at all times.

Bowie’s only loss during group play came against the local Merced team. In the semifinal game against the club from Ocala, FL, the game was tied at 2-2 and went to overtime. The next team to score would win the game. Fortunately, the Bowie team scored to qualify for the championship game.

In a rematch with the local Merced team that had beaten them 4-0, Bowie played better and had chances to tie the score late. Unfortunately, the hometown club hung on to win 2-1 to win the tournament.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of the weekend edition of the Bowie News.