November 19, 1930 – November 8, 2020

NOCONA – Janet Penalver, 90, died on Nov. 8, 2020 in Nocona, TX.

There will be a private family service at a later date.

Penalver was born on Nov. 19, 1930 in Patterson, NJ She finished nurse training at Barnette General’s Hospital in New York before marrying Otto Penalver in 1950. She later moved to California where she also graduated from Mt. San Antonio College nursing program and worked at Laterman State Hospital. She moved to Nocona in Aug. 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and sister.

She is survived by her daughters, Roseanna McAlister and Rita Payne both of Nocona; sons, Otto Penalver Jr., Nocona and Otto Penalver III, San Bernardino, CA.